Inflation rises 8.6% in May from a year ago, higher than expectations

By Rick Santelli, Michael Santoli
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe consumer price index rose 8.6% in May...

CNBC

30-year mortgage rate surges to 6.28%, up from 5.5% just a week ago

The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage rose 10 basis points to 6.28% Tuesday, according to Mortgage News Daily. The rate was 5.55% one week ago. Rising rates have caused a sharp turnaround in the housing market. Home sales have fallen for six straight months, according to the National Association of Realtors.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Why we're buying stocks heading into Wednesday's big Fed decision

What happens if the Federal Reserve does hike interest rates 75 basis points on Wednesday after saying repeatedly that 50 basis points was enough? I think it shows the Fed is trying to catch up to something not just of its own creation: the incredible wall of liquidity that does not let the economy cool. If Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is going to do that he should also double the amount of bonds for sale so we get the yield curve back to its normal state where longer term rates are higher than short term rates. It matters because we are almost universally considering that the only that can happen at this point is a recession, we just don't know how bad it will be.
STOCKS
Person
Rick Santelli
CNBC

Cramer dubs bitcoin collapse Crypto Monday, says many tech execs call it a con

CNBC's Jim Cramer called bitcoin's collapse Crypto Monday, in what he fears is Day 1 of a reckoning in the digital currency market. In speaking off-air to tech executives during his trip to San Francisco last week, Cramer said he got the sense that Silicon Valley thinks crypto is a con and its promoters have taken an awful lot of money from unsuspecting investors. That revelation was just one of the 15 things Cramer said he learned from spending time out West for the first time since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.
STOCKS
CNBC

Federal Reserve could boost rates by 75 basis points this week: 3 money moves to make first

The Federal Reserve is again poised to raise interest rates in an attempt to slow down the highest inflation in four decades without pushing the U.S. economy into a recession. The central bank was expected to hike its benchmark rate at each meeting this year, likely by a half-point. But, after May's worse-than-expected consumer price index report, some analysts are now projecting a 75 basis point increase from the Fed on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Cramer says investors can buy stock of this software company as a speculative pick

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that investors have his permission to buy shares of software company Mitek Systems as a speculative play. "Mitek's genuinely cheap on an earnings basis, which is why it's … one I'm willing to bless for speculation in what is otherwise an extremely hostile environment," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Dow Jones#Cnbc
CNBC

Stick to ‘really boring’ stocks to ride out the cratering market, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said investors should be in stable, boring stocks to keep their portfolios strong as concerns over inflation roil the market. "If you took your cue from me and bought common stocks of companies that make real things and do real things that return capital and trade at a reasonable valuation, you're relatively fine," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
CNBC

What to watch today: Wall Street set to rise after S&P 500 officially closed in bear market

U.S. stock futures bounced after Tuesday's cooler inflation report and what could be an even more aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike Wednesday. The S&P 500 on Monday officially closed in bear market territory, defined as a decline of 20% or more from its prior high, which was in January. The broad market index also hit a new low for the year. (CNBC)
STOCKS
CNBC

Bitcoin's plunge spells trouble for the dot-com era entrepreneur who went all in

A $4 billion bet on bitcoin by software firm MicroStrategy is in jeopardy after the cryptocurrency's recent plunge. The dot-com bubble-era firm's bitcoin stash is now worth $2.9 billion, translating to an unrealized loss of more than $1 billion. MicroStrategy is now faced with a possible margin call that investors...
STOCKS
CNBC

Wall Street is on a one way trip to misery until Fed hikes stop, market forecaster Jim Bianco warns

Until inflation peaks and the Federal Reserve stops hiking rates, market forecaster Jim Bianco warns Wall Street is on a one way trip to misery. "The Fed only has one tool to bring in inflation and that is they have to slow demand," the Bianco Research president told CNBC "Fast Money" on Tuesday. "We may not like what's happening, but over in the Eccles building in Washington, I don't think they're too upset with what they've seen in the stock market for the last few weeks."
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

CNBC's Top States for Business coming soon

CNBC's Scott Cohn joins Shep Smith to report on America's top states for business. The report is coming in July. And from soaring gas prices to widespread worker shortages, this is shaping up to be the most competitive year yet.
GAS PRICE
AFP

US central bank ponders huge rate hike to combat price surge

The US Federal Reserve is poised to raise borrowing costs Wednesday amid the troubling acceleration of inflation, with the only question being whether officials will opt for the biggest hike in nearly three decades or a smaller step up. While some economists continue to argue that such an aggressive step would indicate rising panic among policymakers who are usually reluctant to surprise financial markets, others argue that the Fed is behind the curve and needs to react strongly to prove its resolve to combat inflation "It is possible that by Wednesday the only way for the Fed to surprise markets would be to raise rates by 50 bp," Harvard economist and former White House advisor Jason Furman tweeted.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Options Action: Huge bet on Apache

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on an options trader's huge bet on Apache amid energy market turmoil. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Karen Finerman and Pete Najarian.
MARKETS
CNBC

Stock futures rise slightly as investors brace for a big Fed rate hike

Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading Tuesday as investors anxiously awaited the Federal Reserve's aggressive action to tame surging inflation. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 70 points. S&P 500 futures edged up 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The S&P 500 suffered a five-day losing...
STOCKS
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks slip; China's May retail sales, industrial production out ahead

Asia-Pacific stocks fell in Wednesday morning trade. Chinese economic data, including industrial production and retail sales for May, is set to be out later on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield last stood at 3.4424%, while the 2-year rate was at 3.391%. Yields move inversely to prices. The 2-year and 10-year Treasury yield curve briefly inverted recently as investors position for potentially aggressive monetary policy tightening to tame inflation.
RETAIL
CNBC

Coinbase cuts 18% of workforce and bitcoin briefly falls to $20,000: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Emilie Choi, president and chief operating officer of Coinbase, explains the company's decision to cut its workforce.
MARKETS

