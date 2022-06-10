ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Unattended Stove Blamed for Salisbury Fire

WBOC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md.- Authorities have ruled accidental a Wednesday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire...

www.wboc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Delmarva Mourns Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard at Vigil

SALISBURY, Md. - Crowds filled the parking lot of the Perdue Stadium Monday night to honor Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard at a candle light vigil. Hilliard, an 18-year veteran of law enforcement, which included a decade with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, was gunned down late Sunday night while serving warrants on a suspect in Pittsville. That suspect, Austin J. Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Md., is charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection with Hilliard's death.
DELMAR, MD
CBS Baltimore

5 Buildings Catch Fire In South Baltimore Blaze, Authorities Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several homes caught fire early Tuesday morning in South Baltimore, authorities said. The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. at five homes on South Hanover Street near Patapsco Avenue, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. Once crews arrived, the blaze shifted quickly into a three-alarm fire with a total of five buildings involved, a fire department spokesperson said. Four of the buildings were vacant and one was occupied, but no injuries were immediately reported at the scene. While crews were fighting the fire, one building suffered a partial collapse and another later had a complete collapse, the spokesperson said. By 9 a.m., the fire appeared to be contained with much of the area taped off. There’s no word yet on where or how the fire started.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Occupied Car Struck by Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have launched an investigation following an early Tuesday morning incident in which someone opened fire on a car occupied by two people. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a parking lot of a business on the 500 block of North DuPont Highway after a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man reported being shot at. The pair was traveling near the One Stop Shop on White Oak Road in a white Kia Optima when shots were fired from an unknown location by an unknown suspect. One round struck the occupied car in the rear passenger side window and exited through the front windshield. The victims then fled to the parking lot where they called and met police. No injuries were reported by either victim.
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Salisbury, MD
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
Salisbury, MD
Crime & Safety
Salisbury, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Conducting Shooting Investigation Outside of a Motel

The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside of a New Castle County motel Monday night. On June 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to a shooting at the Best Night Inn located at 1200 West Avenue, New Castle, DE. Investigation revealed a dark colored sedan drove through the parking lot and multiple gunshots were fired from the front passenger side of the vehicle. A 14-year-old juvenile male was struck one time in the lower extremities. The sedan then fled southbound on West Avenue. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury fire crew rescues kitten

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Fire Department recently helped rescue a kitten. A couple came into the fire department saying they heard meowing from the front of their minivan. Members of Station 16 were able to safely remove the little guy, and we’re told the kitten has already found his forever home.
CBS Baltimore

Police Recover Two Bodies Floating In Water In Two Different Parts Of Baltimore On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into a “suspicious death” after someone found a body floating in the water south of the Horseshoe Casino, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in South Baltimore were sent to investigate a report of an unresponsive person in the water around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said. Once there, they found a body floating in the water near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, according to authorities. The Baltimore City Fire Department helped remove the body from the water, police said. Medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, police said. This is the second body first responders have recovered from Baltimore’s harbor and streams. Earlier on Sunday, first responders pulled a body out of a stream near the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane. Firefighters assisted with that recovery operation too. They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream, according to the local firefighter’s union. Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Fire Heavily Damages Home in Kent County, Md.

ROCK HALL, Md.- Authorities are investigating a Saturday afternoon fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Kent County, Md. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 2 p.m. at a two-story home located at 5791 S. Hawthorne Ave. in Rock Hall.
KENT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Stove#The Red Cross
WBOC

Bond Denied for Suspect Charged in Wicomico Deputy's Murder

SALISBURY, Md.- A judge on Tuesday morning denied bond for a man charged with murder in connection with late Sunday night's deadly shooting of a Wicomico County sheriff's deputy in Pittsville. Twenty-year-old Austin J. Davidson, of Delmar, Md., appeared in Wicomico County District Court for a bail/bond review and was...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.” The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Seaford man charged with manslaughter in January fatal crash

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested and charged a Seaford man in connection to a fatal crash that claimed the life of two children earlier this year. The crash happened on January 6th, at the intersection of Atlanta Road and Brighton Drive. Investigation revealed that 53-year-old Arthur Perdue was driving southbound on Atlanta Road when he crossed the double solid yellow line and hit another vehicle, a Kia Soul, head-on in the northbound lane.
SEAFORD, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
CBS Baltimore

Woman Dies After She And Her Child Hit By Car Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is dead after she and her child were struck by a car while crossing a busy street in Catonsville on Monday, according to authorities. Ashley Clark, 32, and her child had been crossing the 6300 block of Baltimore National Pike when a 2012 Ford Fusion struck them at 9:50 p.m. Baltimore County Police said. The Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound and approaching Rolling Road, police said. Clark and her child were taken to local hospitals where Clark was pronounced dead, according to authorities. Her child sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.
CATONSVILLE, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Traffic Advisory- I 95 southbound Closed for Serious Injury Collision

Newark, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on scene of a serious injury collision on I-95 southbound in the area of the Christiana Rd overpass. As a result, three travel lanes will be closed for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays.
firststateupdate.com

Serious Accident Blocks Southbound I-95 In Newark

Just before 7:30, Tuesday morning rescue crews responded to I-95 SB in the area of 273 for reports of a crash with entrapment. Initial reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle and a dump truck are involved in the accident. Crews worked for about 30 minutes to free a...
NEWARK, DE
WBOC

Teen Dies in Accomack County Crash

ONANCOCK, Va.- Virginia State Police are investigating a Monday night crash in Accomack County that claimed the life of a teenage boy. Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., Joshua Antonio Vasquez, 17, was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang northbound on Mount Nebo Road, north of Dingleys Mill Road in Onancock, at a high rate of speed, when he failed to negotiate the turn and ran off the roadway. The car then struck a tree and Vasquez died upon impact.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
NottinghamMD.com

Victim assaulted during White Marsh carjacking, robbery reported in Parkville

UPDATE: The carjacking suspect has been arrested and identified. Original story below… —— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and a robbery that were reported on Sunday. At 3:45 p.m. on June 12, an individual approached someone in the 5300-block of Nottingridge Road in White Marsh (21162) and forcefully took their keys. The victim attempted the fight back and was … Continue reading "Victim assaulted during White Marsh carjacking, robbery reported in Parkville" The post Victim assaulted during White Marsh carjacking, robbery reported in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Daily Voice

Family Of Lost Baltimore Boy Found (UPDATE)

Update: The family of the lost boy has been located. Police are asking the public if anyone recognizes a young boy found wandering Baltimore. The boy was walking around the 5600 block of Haddon Avenue, the morning of Monday, June 13, Baltimore Police say. If you know the family of...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy