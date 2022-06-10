ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Malaysia agrees to abolish mandatory death penalty

By Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09eMKz_0g6eevsZ00
FILE The Petronas Twin Towers, center, stand at sunset in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. The Malaysian government said in a statement issued Friday, June 10, 2022, that it will abolish the mandatory death penalty and to substitute the punishment with other punishments upon the court’s discretion. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia has agreed to abolish the mandatory death penalty and allow judges to set alternative punishments for a range of offenses, the country’s law minister said Friday.

The government will study other proposed punishments for 11 offenses that currently trigger a mandatory death sentence and also for the more than 20 offenses that carry a potential death sentence at the court’s discretion, Wan Junadi Tuanku Jaafar said in a statement.

Amendments to the law would still need to be tabled and passed in Parliament before they would take effect.

“The decision on this matter shows the government’s priority to ensure the rights of all parties are protected and guaranteed, thus reflecting the transparency of the country’s leadership in improving the dynamic criminal justice system,” the minister said.

More than 1,300 people are on death row in Malaysia, with most cases involving drug trafficking. The death penalty in Malaysia mandates hanging as punishment for a range of crimes, including murder, drug trafficking, treason, kidnapping and acts of terror.

Foreigners account for 526 of the 1,355 people on death row in the country, according to the Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network.

In 2018, Malaysia said it would abolish the death penalty for all crimes and halt all pending executions. But it backtracked in 2019, saying that the death penalty would no longer be mandatory for selected offenses.

The ADPAN said the mandatory death penalty “deprives judges of the discretion to sentence based on the situation of each individual offender ... (which) has resulted in absurd sentences that have led to public outcries.”

Rights groups welcomed Friday’s announcement but said the agreement was only a starting point.

“Before everyone starts cheering, we need to see Malaysia pass the actual legislative amendments to put this pledge into effect because we have been down this road before, with successive Malaysian governments promising much on human rights but ultimately delivering very little,” said Phil Robertson, the deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

Katrina Jorene Maliamauv, Amnesty International Malaysia’s executive director, said the move was a step in the right direction but urged the country to go further and work toward full abolition of the death penalty.

“The government should table the necessary amendments in Parliament without delay and establish a full review of all cases involving the mandatory death penalty with a view to commuting these sentences,” Maliamauv said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Al-Qaeda threatens suicide bombings in India to ‘avenge’ ruling party’s former spokesperson’s insult to prophet

Indian federal intelligence agencies have sounded an alert after terror outfit Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) threatened suicide bombings over remarks by political leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).The terrorist organisation said in a letter that these suicide bombings would be to “avenge” the insulting remarks to the prophet Muhammad, reported The Indian Express. “A few days ago, the propagators and flag bearers of Hindutva – a system and philosophy hostile to the religion and Shariah of Allah – insulted and slandered the purest of beings, the most honourable after God himself, Muhammad al Mustafa, Ahmad al...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Robertson
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Treason#Drug Trafficking#Parliament#Adpan
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
BBC

Nupur Sharma: The Indian woman behind offensive Prophet Muhammad comments

India is in the midst of a diplomatic nightmare over controversial comments made by a senior official from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the Prophet Muhammad. Nupur Sharma's remarks, made in a TV debate about 10 days ago, have incensed Indian Muslims and outraged more than a dozen...
RELIGION
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
BBC

Sologamy: India woman's plan to 'marry herself' sparks debate

Sologamy, a wedding ceremony where people marry themselves, has been a growing trend in the West over the past few years. It has now reached Indian shores. Kshama Bindu has a traditional Hindu ceremony due to take place on the evening of 11 June in a temple in the city of Vadodara, in the western state of Gujarat.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vice

How a Tweet Led to the Downfall of a $1 Billion Drug Cartel

Daniel Kinahan was at the top of his game. Living it up in a luxury apartment at the Palm Jumeirah resort in Dubai, the boxing-loving Irish gangster had just been name-checked three times by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on a viral video clip. “I’m just after getting off the phone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

South Africa's president says he's "deeply disturbed" at the abuse of foreign nationals working in the country. It is a particular problem in the township of Alexandra, which was at the centre of xenophobic riots in 2008. Some immigrants there have told the BBC they now live in fear. "When...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

942K+
Followers
457K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy