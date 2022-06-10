Hot. Hot. Hot. What to expect from this week's heatwave. Just how high will temps get

Central Indiana residents: If you don't have a fan, it's time to grab one.

Indianapolis National Weather Service forecasts a heat index around 100 degrees starting Monday , June 13 and likely lasting into Wednesday , June 15 .

"When we get hot, especially when we get hot for the first time here in the summer, it's important that people realize: Stay hydrated (and) stay out of the sun," said Alexander McGinnis, Indianapolis NWS meteorologist.

Temperatures Monday are expected to peak at 91 degrees, but the heat index will be about 102 degrees, meteorologists predict.

The heat index is like a 'real feel' temperature that combines the factors of heat and humidity.

Tuesday could have a high of 98 degrees with a heat index of 106 degrees. Wednesday could have a high of 98 with a 101 degree heat index.

NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, taking frequent breaks when outdoors and to seek air-conditioning when possible. As temperatures rise next week, especially at their highest in the late afternoon, know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke and keep an eye out for symptoms. Night time lows also will rise next week around the mid-70s, which could make it hard to cool off, McGinnis said.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Dizziness or fainting

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale and clammy skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

If you or someone else is experiencing heat exhaustion, NWS recommends seeking air-conditioning, taking a cool shower or using a cold compress, or drinking water if the person is fully conscious.

People experiencing symptoms of heat stroke should call 911 immediately.

Heat stroke symptoms include:

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Body temperature above 103 degrees

Losing consciousness

Red, hot and dry skin

Rapid, strong pulse

Changes could occur, but the National Weather Service's confidence in its forecast is high, according to a Twitter post .

Upcoming forecast for Indianapolis

Monday : A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday night : A chance of thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday : Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 106. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday : Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday night : A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Thursday : A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday night : A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday : Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday night : Clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday : Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

