Student-athletes at the University of Utah have another tool available to them in their pursuits to monetize their name, image and likeness (NIL). Utah Athletics announced Monday it is expanding its partnership with INFLCR, an industry leader in brand-building and NIL business management for athletic organizations. The exchange for its existing Elevate U program helps connect interested collectives, individuals and/or businesses with Utah student-athletes to “accelerate and streamline the process of generating business activity” related to their NIL, according to a Utah news release.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO