ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Butte County: Park Fire at 100% containment

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQoyD_0g6eeQiA00

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE announced on Saturday that a fire in Butte County had been 100% contained.

The fire started Thursday along Bangor Park Road and by 9:40 p.m. CAL FIRE/Butte County Fire were able to stop forward progress at 56 acres and achieve 25% containment, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE said that firefighters arrived on scene to find that a large vegetation fire was making its way through a grass and woodland area and homes were threatened.

Visualizing the size of fires with regional references

An evacuation order was put in place for those threatened by the fire, but it was lifted within a few hours, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE said that air tankers were used to drop fire retardant materials, allowing grounds crews to begin containing the fire and eventually stopping forward progress.

High heat can cause unexpected medical issues

The resources assigned included:

  • 12 engine/truck companies
  • 3 water tenders
  • 3 volunteer companies
  • 2 fire crews
  • 1 helicopter
  • 5 overhead personnel
  • 2 bulldozers
  • 2 air tankers
  • 82 total personnel

CAL FIRE said that mop up would continue overnight into Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

Related
krcrtv.com

1 dead after early-morning mobile home fire in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. — The CAL FIRE Butte Unit and Butte County Fire Department confirmed one person is dead after a mobile home fire early Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched at 4:15 a.m., to a fully-involved mobile home, with flames spreading to the vegetation. The home was located within the...
PARADISE, CA
FOX40

Untouched wildland to be preserved in Placer County

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly 490 acres of untouched woodlands in western Placer County that contains 34 prehistoric Maidu and Miwok Native American sites is being preserved in a partnership with William Jessup University, the Placer Land Trust and Placer County. The property sits in a valley east of Park Drive in Rocklin and west […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pacific Fire in Oroville contained, over 6 acres

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 5:33 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained a 6.12 acre vegetation fire off of Pacific Height Road south of Oroville. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that crews will be on scene for the next few hours mopping up. No structures were threatened. Firefighters said the fire was...
FOX40

50% containment reached for Graham Fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — After burning for about six days fire crews at the Graham Fire in the Ishi Wilderness have achieved 50% containment after the fire spread to 173 acres, according to the Lassen National Forest service According to the Lassen National Forest, there has been no new growth of the fire in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Wildland Fire#Fire Retardant#Containment#Cal#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Evacuation warnings in place for Rancho Fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Several evacuation warnings have been put in place for neighborhoods that could be affected by the Rancho Fire in the Rancho Tehama Reserve in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE. The fire is located southwest of Red Bluff. Seven zones along Rancho Tehama Road have been given evacuation warnings, according […]
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Yikes! It’s going to be a while

Caltrans District 2 posted aerial photos this morning, June 16, on its Facebook page depicting the extent of damage along Highway 70 as a result of last weekend’s weather and subsequent slides. The photos show not only the issues with the roadway itself, but with the hillside above it. Crews are working to remove the debris and assess the steps necessary to stabilize the area and render it safe for motorists. There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen, and it remains closed to through traffic from the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) on the east end and Jarbo Gap in Butte County on the west end.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County Evacuation Order reduced to warning

UPDATE 8:17 P.M.: Evacuation order for Zone 531 reduced to evacuation warning. This is for residents who live on Condor Road in Oroville. Butte County, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for residents living on Condor Road in Oroville due to a wildfire burning in the area.
actionnewsnow.com

Body found at a Marysville dump identified as Magalia man

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - A Magalia man has been identified after a body was found at the Recology Yuba-Sutter location in Marysville, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Ron Lamp was found dead at the facility on North Levee Road before 2 p.m. on April 26. At the...
ABC10

Highway 70 closed due to mudslides in Butte and Plumas counties

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — According to California Highway Patrol, Highway 70 is closed in Butte and Plumas counties due to mudslides blocking the roadway. On Monday, a 50-mile (80-km) stretch of Highway 70 was closed indefinitely after mud, boulders and dead trees inundated lanes during flash floods along a wildfire burn scar.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Section of Highway 99W closed in Tehama County due to 70-acre fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The forward progress of a vegetation fire east of the Rolling Hills Casino has been stopped, according to CAL FIRE. It burned nearly 70 acres. Highway 99 West is closed at Liberal Avenue and Capay Road for a fire east of the Rolling Hills Casino, according to the California Highway Patrol.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County Evacuation orders lifted for Oregon Fire.

CAL FIRE has stopped forward spread of the Oregon Fire. It's focusing on putting out spot fires in the 8 to 10 acres burned tonight. Butte County Evacuation orders and warnings lifted for Oregon Fire in Oroville. CAL FIRE has stopped forward spread of the Oregon Fire. It's focusing on...
actionnewsnow.com

Lockdown lifted at CAL FIRE station north of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The lockdown at the CAL FIRE Butte County Station 41 off of Highway 99 has been lifted. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said deputies contacted a man after receiving reports that he had a shotgun and shots were fired. Deputies contacted the man who was...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stolen truck in Gridley found

GRIDLEY, Calif. 10:06 P.M. UPDATE - The Ford F350 truck that the Gridley Police Department was looking for on Thursday has been found. The truck went missing from the 1600 block of W. Biggs Gridley Rd. in Gridley at around midnight on Wednesday.
GRIDLEY, CA
FOX40

Power restored in Auburn for over 2,800 customers

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) are currently responding to a power outage in the areas Auburn, Rocklin, Lincoln and News Castle that started at 9:04 a.m., according to PG&E. PG&E estimates that 2,831 customers were affected by the outage that was caused along a circuit enabled with Enhanced Powerline Safety […]
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

FOX40

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy