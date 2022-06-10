Butte County: Park Fire at 100% containment

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE announced on Saturday that a fire in Butte County had been 100% contained.

The fire started Thursday along Bangor Park Road and by 9:40 p.m. CAL FIRE/Butte County Fire were able to stop forward progress at 56 acres and achieve 25% containment, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE said that firefighters arrived on scene to find that a large vegetation fire was making its way through a grass and woodland area and homes were threatened.

An evacuation order was put in place for those threatened by the fire, but it was lifted within a few hours, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE said that air tankers were used to drop fire retardant materials, allowing grounds crews to begin containing the fire and eventually stopping forward progress.

The resources assigned included:

12 engine/truck companies

3 water tenders

3 volunteer companies

2 fire crews

1 helicopter

5 overhead personnel

2 bulldozers

2 air tankers

82 total personnel

CAL FIRE said that mop up would continue overnight into Friday.

