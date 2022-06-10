ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

McKinley Channel final phase begins with ribbon cutting

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
 4 days ago
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers McKinley Channel Flood Control Project entered into its ninth and final stage.

To commemorate the beginning of the end of this long-term project, the City of Alamogordo hosted a ribbon cutting June 8.

“About half the City of Alamogordo is in a flood zone, and in 2006 we suffered two major floods causing an estimated $7 million in damages," City of Alamogordo Public Works Director Nancy Beshaler said. "This flood control project has been an extensive work in progress for many years with the goal of mitigating this type of damage."

All phases cost more than $90 million over more than 22 years of construction.

From June 2021:McKinley Channel Flood Control Project 70% completed

Phase 8 of the project began in 2011.

“I’d like to thank the citizens of Alamogordo for having the trust and confidence in the Corps of Engineers to deliver on their toughest engineering challenges," Lt. Col. Patrick Stevens of the U.S. Corps of Engineers said. "It truly fills my heart with pride to know the team can deliver when called and I look forward to one day showing my grandchildren what we, as partners, accomplished here.”

Field representatives from U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan and U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell gave remarks during the ceremony. Alamogordo Mayor Susan Payne delivered the final remarks.

The event was attended by State Sens. Ron Griggs and Bill Burt, U.S. Corps of Engineers staff and Pate Construction staff.

