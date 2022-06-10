ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Scheduled repairs to downtown loop add ramp closures

By Juan Cisneros
By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015zhE_0g6ee05l00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scheduled repairs to the downtown loop this weekend, now include ramp closures from U.S. 71 to Interstate 670.

Beginning Friday night at 9 p.m., the left lane of northbound U.S. 71 over 12th street will be closed until about 5 a.m. on Monday, June 13.

On westbound I-670, the left two lanes from Summit Street will be closed starting at 11 p.m. Friday through 6 am. on Saturday.

The same goes for the left two lanes of the interstate at Grand Avenue.

Ramp closures

  • Southbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-670
  • Northbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-670
  • 10th Street to southbound U.S. 71/I-70
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3fpR_0g6ee05l00

The repairs and closures expect to cause significant delays to downtown traffic and drivers are advised to find alternative ways of getting around the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

FOX4 News Kansas City

Davids secures additional funding for flood control in downtown Merriam

MERRIAM, Kan. —More federal funding has been secured to help lift downtown Merriam out of a floodplain.  Monday, Kansas 3rd Congressional District Rep. Sharice Davids announced $23.9 million will be allocated to the Upper Turkey Creek Flood Mitigation project. “Certainty, safety, and opportunity: that’s what this project signifies. And with this new investment from the […]
MERRIAM, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

