Orlando, FL

Deputies investigating deadly shooting near Orlando

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
Deputies investigating an early morning shooting near Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s office is investigating after two people were shot Friday morning near Orlando.

Deputies were called to the area of Orange Blossom Trail and Chancery Lane for a reported shooting just after 6 a.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found two people had been shot in a parking lot outside the Family Dollar.

Investigators said both men were taken to a nearby hospital where one of the victims, a man in his 30s later died.

The other victim a man in his 20s was said to be in stable condition.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting or if there were any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

