EXTRA PRESENCE OF LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL BE AT “RETURN TO THE ROOST” EVENTS

The Marshall Municipal Utilities’ Board of Public Works is scheduled to meet on Thursday, June 16. According to the agenda, there are action items scheduled to be discussed for several different departments. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. in the conference room at the MMU Service...
In this English version, the Hispanic population of Milan has established traditions in Northern Missouri despite some challenges they face as a migrant community. In only a couple of decades, Milan has grown into one of the most diverse places in Missouri. Despite environmental and worker safety concerns, the Smithfield...
State transportation officials will hold a meeting in late July about the massive I-70 and Highway 63 project in Columbia. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT)’s Zach Osman tells 939 the Eagle that MoDOT is actively re-evaluating the environmental impact statement for Columbia’s I-70 corridor between Route B and Route Z. The 63 connector is part of that.
Georgia Hunter, age 83, of Marshall, MO, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at The Living Center in Marshall. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall. Memorials are suggested to Fitzgibbon-Mary Montgomery Hospice or American Cancer Society. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Governor Parson Signs House Bill 2005, Expanding Property Rights Protections in Missouri. (JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – During the Missouri Cattlemen's Association's annual Steak Fry Dinner, Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill (HB) 2005 into law. HB 2005 expands protections under the law for Missouri's farm and ranch families in certain eminent domain proceedings.
(Washington, DC) -- As pushed for by Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, COVID testing restrictions on international travel to the United States have been changed. Biden administration officials said last week that it will lift the requirement that international travelers test negative for the coronavirus before coming to the United States. The Centers for Disease Control says this decision was based on science and the latest data. Senator Blunt just this week questioned the continuation of the restriction as he heard testimony from travel executives. The requirement was lifted Monday.
An area law-enforcement agency asked for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant earlier this month. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 36-year-old James Ray Shull Jr. was wanted for failure to appear for trafficking drugs, possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked and failure to obey a traffic control device.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri man has been indicted for illegally excavating a prehistoric Native American site and causing more than $300,000 worth of damage, per a professional archeologist’s estimate. Johnny Lee Brown, a 70-year-old man from Clinton, was charged on April 26 with conspiracy. He also...
Zimmer Radio’s Group’s mid-Missouri radio stations in Columbia and Jefferson City earned 17 awards at this weekend’s Missouri Broadcasters Association (MBA) convention in Lake Ozark, including 11 first-place awards in the medium market. 939 the Eagle earned two first-place awards: Brian Hauswirth won for breaking news coverage...
City of Concordia Public Works Department will close the road at Concordia City Lake from the ramp road to the bridge on Thursday, June 16, 2022. A news release says the closure will take effect from 7 a.m. through 2 p.m. If you have any questions, please call Concordia City Hall at 660-463-2228.
Andrew County law enforcement has found the 41-year-old man reported missing Saturday morning while kayaking in Andrew County. Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillette provided a statement regarding his rescue. "We found him at 0800, no injury, located at Burton Conservation Access in Buchanan County," Gillette said. "Got lost, no phone...
Are you sick and tired of paying more at the gas pump every day? Why not just ride the bus. Jeff Tran’s Mark Mehmert says they’re talking about eliminating the fare for a while …. The full Jefferson City Council would have to approve that plan. Mehmert adds...
Two persons charged with multiple felonies after a 47-year-old Warrensburg man was found dead of gunshot wounds on April 17 had court proceedings this week. According to Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman, deputies responded to a rural Warrensburg address where deputies discovered Clifford Heffele deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. A second Victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a single gunshot wound.
The four-day school week is spreading rapidly throughout Missouri to make it easier to recruit and retain teachers, but some experts argue the policy won’t be enough to solve a teacher shortage problem. There are 119 districts around the state that have transitioned to a four-day week since 2010....
An Excelsior Springs man was arrested Sunday evening in Jackson County on a pair of outstanding warrants. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Excelsior Sprigs resident Leroy E. Faulkner at 8:21 P.M. Sunday on a felony warrant from the Board of Probation and Parole and a misdemeanor warrant out of Caldwell County for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
A St Joseph woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant Saturday in Buchanan County. At 4:45 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Tatum L. Barksdale on an outstanding St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. She was also cited for speeding. Barksdale was booked into the...
A Fulton man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of murder in a 2019 drug deal gone bad. 51 – year old Justin Ray Witt draws a 74 – year prison term in the shooting death of Nathan Pritchett Jr. A Boone County jury him guilty in March.
The City of Sedalia was notified by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources of the potential for a hazardous algae bloom at Springfork Lake. As a result, Springfork Lake will be closed to the public from June 13 through at least June 27. The City will be evaluating the lake’s...
Smithfield Foods says it will stop all harvest and processing operations in Vernon, California, in early 2023 due to the rising cost of doing business in the state. At the same time, the company will align its hog production system by reducing its sow herd in the western region. The...
Two eastern Missouri men are arrested after a two-county chase that ended in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified that deputies in neighboring Lincoln County were pursuing a truck near the county line on Highway E Saturday night. Montgomery County deputies took over the pursuit after spotting the truck on Highway V. The chase continued onto Highway 161 and went through Montgomery City and Danville before entering I-70.
