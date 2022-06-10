EXTRA PRESENCE OF LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL BE AT “RETURN TO THE ROOST” EVENTS

(Washington, DC) -- As pushed for by Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, COVID testing restrictions on international travel to the United States have been changed. Biden administration officials said last week that it will lift the requirement that international travelers test negative for the coronavirus before coming to the United States. The Centers for Disease Control says this decision was based on science and the latest data. Senator Blunt just this week questioned the continuation of the restriction as he heard testimony from travel executives. The requirement was lifted Monday.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO