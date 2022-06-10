Another FunFest Friday taking place at Wheeling Park

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Weirton City Council approved an agreement Monday that would assign some of the city's police officers as prevention resource officers within city schools. "Because of everything that has happened across the country, God fearing that was to happen here, we want to protect our kids, we want to protect our citizens,” Councilman Tim Connell said.

