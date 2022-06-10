Another FunFest Friday taking place at Wheeling Park

WHEELING, W.Va. — Ohio County was hit hard by the early Tuesday morning thunderstorm that ripped through the Ohio Valley. Downtown Wheeling is without power after a snapped pole brought down lines along 16th Street. All told, AEP reports more than 12,300 people in Ohio County are without power.
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Master Gardeners of Belmont County will be holding their annual plant swap at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the fairgrounds. Community members are encouraged to bring a plant from their personal garden to trade plants with other local gardeners. Master gardeners will also be...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — 'Thunder in the Ville' set to make its return in July, marking the comeback of a much loved summer event. "[I was getting] phone call after phone call asking are you going to start it back up are you going to start it back up," said chairman of the event Tom Straka.
WHEELING, W.Va. — Three Wheeling Firefighters were injured in fire that occurred in Center Wheeling early Tuesday morning. The Wheeling Fire Department was called to 2141 Market Street around 1:37 a.m. after a downed electrical line caught the rear portion of the building’s roof on fire. Crews were...
Jefferson County, OH — Church leaders working in unity to bring a positive and collective ministry event to the Ohio Valley community. 'Praise in the Park' being held earlier this afternoon at the North End ball field in Steubenville where several gathered for an uplifting afternoon. "Today was personal,"...
BrOOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Owners of some dilapidated properties in Brooke County are on notice. County leaders are planning to take action to the fullest extent of the law. Commissioners say they're about to fully enforce the dilapidated structures ordinance against a handful of property owners. This ordinance only...
WEIRTON, WV — Sunday was Youth Day at the Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly in Weirton. The youth served in a variety of roles including as usher. Those in attendance also hearing from Elder Denzeil Tubbs, who shared a message geared to everyone but especially young people. “We need the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO — St. Florian Hall will once again be hosting a day of giving back, as the annual Jefferson County Media Day American Red Cross blood drive returns to Wintersville. "We need as many people as we have slots for to sign up and give blood that...
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Weirton City Council approved an agreement Monday that would assign some of the city's police officers as prevention resource officers within city schools. "Because of everything that has happened across the country, God fearing that was to happen here, we want to protect our kids, we want to protect our citizens,” Councilman Tim Connell said.
WHEELING, W.Va. — The annual Good Samaritan Award has been announced. After 14 years of solo winners, the Women's Giving Circle is the first group to receive the award. They are a non-profit group set on a mission to raise money for women services that empower females. They started...
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Strong winds and powerful storms ripped through some of the Ohio Valley early Tuesday morning. Specifically in Bridgeport, those strong winds brought down trees and limbs that could damage vehicles and property. After 1 a.m., thunderstorms in the area produced strong straight-line winds with speeds...
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — With the national average price of gas now over $5 a gallon, drivers are finding themselves having to cut their travels shorts, especially those with summer plans. Gas prices are showing no signs of going down as drivers are hitting the road for summer vacations...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — House Bill 99 was signed into law on Monday in Columbus and now it's up to school districts to decide if they will add armed staff ahead of the upcoming year. So far, people have been split over whether they feel comfortable with the idea...
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — An emergency drill conducted inside the Cadiz Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday allowed public safety forces to test their response procedures. Organizers had been planning this tabletop exercise since November. The group tested emergency plans for local water systems, and the fire department's response to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — The 85th annual NAACP Freedom Fund banquet made it's return Saturday Evening to St. Florian Hall. The banquet an opportunity to reflect on the work done by the group and reflect on what's all been accomplished. The evening featured two keynote speakers in Vice Chairman...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO — Drivers should take note of some work that could impact your commute. Starting Monday, ODOT says there will be lane restrictions along Route 7 at University Boulevard for pavement work. Expect lane closures throughout the week and possible delays. The work should be done by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Not only have severe storms caused issues around the Ohio Valley, extreme temperatures are also making a visit this week. Because of that, it’s important for people to remain aware what they could be walking into. Things were comfortable on Tuesday morning, but Jefferson...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A man was wounded by gunfire on Shirley Circle in Steubenville on Monday evening. Steubenville police say Landon McShane was taken to Trinity Medical Center by family for treatment. Witnesses say they heard gunfire inside and outside of the residence. Two or three males who...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Some school officials who either aren't in favor of House Bill 99 or have hesitancy about the possibility of arming school employees. Toronto City Schools have a student resource officer on campus through a contract with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and as a result, Toronto Superintendent Maureen Taggart is hesitant about the need for House Bill 99.
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — With inflation costs and supply chain shortages, the everyday essentials are going up in cost, especially in the meat and dairy industries. As the national inflation reached an 8.6 percent increase for the month of May, costs for things like chicken, eggs, and dairy are seeing a rise every week.
