Wheeling, WV

Another FunFest Friday taking place at Wheeling Park

By GIANNA DAPRA
WTOV 9
 4 days ago

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It's a Friday in Wheeling, and that means...

wtov9.com

WTOV 9

Plant swap to be held in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Master Gardeners of Belmont County will be holding their annual plant swap at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the fairgrounds. Community members are encouraged to bring a plant from their personal garden to trade plants with other local gardeners. Master gardeners will also be...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Thunder in the Ville making it's return

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — 'Thunder in the Ville' set to make its return in July, marking the comeback of a much loved summer event. "[I was getting] phone call after phone call asking are you going to start it back up are you going to start it back up," said chairman of the event Tom Straka.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Three firefighters injured in Center Wheeling electrical fire

WHEELING, W.Va. — Three Wheeling Firefighters were injured in fire that occurred in Center Wheeling early Tuesday morning. The Wheeling Fire Department was called to 2141 Market Street around 1:37 a.m. after a downed electrical line caught the rear portion of the building’s roof on fire. Crews were...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

'Praise in the Park' held to benefit the Ohio Valley community

Jefferson County, OH — Church leaders working in unity to bring a positive and collective ministry event to the Ohio Valley community. 'Praise in the Park' being held earlier this afternoon at the North End ball field in Steubenville where several gathered for an uplifting afternoon. "Today was personal,"...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Youth Day 2022 held at Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly

WEIRTON, WV — Sunday was Youth Day at the Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly in Weirton. The youth served in a variety of roles including as usher. Those in attendance also hearing from Elder Denzeil Tubbs, who shared a message geared to everyone but especially young people. “We need the...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Media Day Blood drive returning to Wintersville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO — St. Florian Hall will once again be hosting a day of giving back, as the annual Jefferson County Media Day American Red Cross blood drive returns to Wintersville. "We need as many people as we have slots for to sign up and give blood that...
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Some Weirton Police officers to serve as PROs at schools

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Weirton City Council approved an agreement Monday that would assign some of the city's police officers as prevention resource officers within city schools. "Because of everything that has happened across the country, God fearing that was to happen here, we want to protect our kids, we want to protect our citizens,” Councilman Tim Connell said.
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Youth Service Systems will honor group with Good Samaritan Award

WHEELING, W.Va. — The annual Good Samaritan Award has been announced. After 14 years of solo winners, the Women's Giving Circle is the first group to receive the award. They are a non-profit group set on a mission to raise money for women services that empower females. They started...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Bridgeport suffers damage as trees fall on roads, power lines

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Strong winds and powerful storms ripped through some of the Ohio Valley early Tuesday morning. Specifically in Bridgeport, those strong winds brought down trees and limbs that could damage vehicles and property. After 1 a.m., thunderstorms in the area produced strong straight-line winds with speeds...
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTOV 9

Maryland couple halts trip west in Ohio due to gas prices

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — With the national average price of gas now over $5 a gallon, drivers are finding themselves having to cut their travels shorts, especially those with summer plans. Gas prices are showing no signs of going down as drivers are hitting the road for summer vacations...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Drill tests response procedures in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — An emergency drill conducted inside the Cadiz Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday allowed public safety forces to test their response procedures. Organizers had been planning this tabletop exercise since November. The group tested emergency plans for local water systems, and the fire department's response to...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Annual NAACP banquet returns to Wintersville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — The 85th annual NAACP Freedom Fund banquet made it's return Saturday Evening to St. Florian Hall. The banquet an opportunity to reflect on the work done by the group and reflect on what's all been accomplished. The evening featured two keynote speakers in Vice Chairman...
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Drivers should expect delays on Rt. 7 in Steubenville this week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO — Drivers should take note of some work that could impact your commute. Starting Monday, ODOT says there will be lane restrictions along Route 7 at University Boulevard for pavement work. Expect lane closures throughout the week and possible delays. The work should be done by...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

With storm passed, high temperatures are on the way

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Not only have severe storms caused issues around the Ohio Valley, extreme temperatures are also making a visit this week. Because of that, it’s important for people to remain aware what they could be walking into. Things were comfortable on Tuesday morning, but Jefferson...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOV 9

Man suffers gunshot wound in Steubenville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A man was wounded by gunfire on Shirley Circle in Steubenville on Monday evening. Steubenville police say Landon McShane was taken to Trinity Medical Center by family for treatment. Witnesses say they heard gunfire inside and outside of the residence. Two or three males who...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Some school leaders say House Bill 99 won't make things safer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Some school officials who either aren't in favor of House Bill 99 or have hesitancy about the possibility of arming school employees. Toronto City Schools have a student resource officer on campus through a contract with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and as a result, Toronto Superintendent Maureen Taggart is hesitant about the need for House Bill 99.
TORONTO, OH
WTOV 9

Inflation hitting local businesses hard

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — With inflation costs and supply chain shortages, the everyday essentials are going up in cost, especially in the meat and dairy industries. As the national inflation reached an 8.6 percent increase for the month of May, costs for things like chicken, eggs, and dairy are seeing a rise every week.
OHIO COUNTY, WV

