ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddy County, NM

Eddy County approves fire and emergency medical aid agreements with West Texas County

By Mike Smith, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3FCC_0g6ecYqO00

Eddy County continued offering emergency and fire suppression assistance to neighboring West Texas counties through a series of mutual aid agreements.

Eddy County County’s Board of County Commissioners May 17 approved two agreements between Eddy County Fire and Rescue (ECFR) and Reeves County Emergency Services District No. 1 (RCESD 1) and Reeves County Emergency Services District No. 2 (RCESD 2).

Mutual aid agreements established the terms under which one party provides resources, personnel, teams, facilities, equipment, and supplies to another party as some jurisdictions may not maintain sufficient resources to handle extreme events, per information from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Incident Management System (NIMS).

Eddy County has a common border with both Reeves County Emergency District’s, according to the agreement approved by Commissioners.

RCESD 1 provides fire protection and suppression services within Reeves County and RCESD 2 provides emergency medical services, Eddy County’s agreement stated.

“These agreements are needed to assure agencies are always assuring their citizens and visitors receive the highest quality service as soon as possible. It also allows a guidance on resource deployment to other agencies,” said ECFR Chief Joshua Mack.

He said Eddy County helped as needed in Reeves and Culbertson Counties through previous mutual aid agreements.

Reeves County was sparsely populated according to the 2020 U.S. Census with 15,546 people.

Like Eddy County, Reeves County has seen increased oil and gas activity including four operations near Orla, which is near the Eddy County line, read data from TexasDrilling.com.

Mack said Reeves County was building a new fire station south of Orla to provide quicker fire and emergency services responses.

He said since Reeves County established the RCESD’s the need for Eddy County resources have gone down.

“We share a major highway (U.S. 285) and lots of industry that may require assistance due to response time or resources,” said Mack.

Response times varied from fire stations in New Mexico and Texas when traveling to Orla for emergencies.

“The mutual aid agreement allows both agencies to have a guide in requesting aid to emergency in our respective areas,” Mack said.

“These agreements are needed to assure agencies are always assuring their citizens and visitors receive the highest quality service as soon as possible. It also allows a guidance on resource deployment to other agencies,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Permian Basin Strategic Partnership (PSP) welcomed mutual aid agreements across West Texas and New Mexico as need for fire and emergency services grows along with increased oil and gas production.

“These agreements leverage existing assets and spread resources further to the benefit of all residents, especially those in rural or remote areas,” said Tracee Bentley.

“The PSP supports collaboration across county and state lines and partnerships such as this mutual aid agreement,” she said.

Based in Midland, Texas PSP is a coalition of energy companies designed to improve the quality of life in New Mexico and Texas, according to the organization’s website.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter.

Sign up for our newsletter, the Daily Briefing, to get stories like this one delivered straight to your inbox every morning. https://profile.currentargus.com/newsletters/daily-briefing/

Comments / 1

Related
ABC Big 2 News

State of Emergency: Entire City of Odessa without water

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Mayor Javier Joven said he is working with other city and county leaders and may soon issue a “State of Emergency” amid an ongoing water outage that is impacting the entire city.  Monday evening, a “major” water break occurred at the intersection of 42nd & San Jacinto. Crews worked overnight to […]
NewsWest 9

Closures and delays in the City of Odessa and Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A water line break at the intersection of 42nd Street and San Jacinto has led to a boil water notice for the City of Odessa and Ector County. At this time, it is unclear when the boil water notice will be lifted. There are also many people in the area with either very low water pressure or no water at all.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

TxDOT issues traffic alerts for several counties

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for the week of June 13 – 17. Midland County The outside eastbound lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday and Tuesday of this week (6-13 and 6-14) as crews work on the connection of […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Bottled water to be delivered to Odessa from Central Texas

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Mayor Javier Joven has said that bottles of water are being sent from Central Texas to Odessa to help with the water crisis. At this time, they are not distributing any water, but once the supply arrives to the City of Odessa, Joven said there will be 2-3 distribution locations.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
State
New Mexico State
City
Orla, TX
County
Eddy County, NM
Eddy County, NM
Government
County
Reeves County, TX
cbs7.com

Small towns across Texas are shrinking. Andrews is growing.

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Small towns across west texas… and the united states… are shrinking. The winds of change abound in Andrews, in a good way. “It’s awesome. It’s exciting,” said Morse Haynes, the Andrews Director of Economic Development for the Andrews Economic Development Corp.
ANDREWS, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa issues boil water notice

ODESSA, Texas — As of 10:45 a.m., City of Odessa crews are continuing to make progress on the water line break. The line has been drained and is being excavated for upcoming repairs. The City of Odessa is asking for drivers to avoid 42nd Street and San Jacinto/Tom Green...
ODESSA, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Woman shot in Hobbs dies at Lubbock hospital, police said

HOBBS, New Mexico — A woman died in Lubbock after she sustained a gunshot wound to chest in Hobbs, the Hobbs Police Department said on Tuesday. On Sunday, officers were called to the 1000 block of West Berry Drive. Police said Melinda Heckard, 55, of Hobbs, was taken to...
HOBBS, NM
cbs7.com

Andrews man sentenced to life in prison

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Christopher Chad Price was sentenced Friday to life in prison by a Midland jury. Price is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant. The jury heard evidence for four days, and on Thursday afternoon the jury found Price guilty after about an hour and a half of deliberating. Price decided to have the jury assess punishment. After another day and a half of testimony, the jury assessed the punishment of life in prison for each of the four counts at 6 p.m. on Friday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#County Commission#Mutual Aid#West Texas#Rcesd#Ecfr#Culbertson Counties
ABC Big 2 News

Man gets 4 life sentences following 2020 police shootout

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 45-year-old Christopher Chad Price, of Andrews, was sentenced to life in prison last week after a jury found him guilty on four counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant. He received life on all counts and Price’s four life sentences will run concurrently, according to a news release.  The evidence presented in […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Motion filed for judge to reconsider Angelica Garcia sentence

ODESSA, Texas — Michael McLeaish, a defense attorney for Angelica Garcia, confirmed Friday that a motion had been filed for the judge to reconsider her prison sentence. On Thursday, Garcia was sentenced to 20 years in prison on each of two counts of intoxication manslaughter for the 2019 drunk driving crash that killed 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya Coy. She will serve the time for each charge consecutively, making it a total of 40 years behind bars.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Service held to honor local police officer

ODESSA, Texas — Beyond the Call of Duty made a stop in town Friday to honor the life and service of Ector County ISD police officer Troy Joiner. Officer Joiner died last year after a long battle with COVID-19. "He was a great guy,” said ECISD Assistant Chief of...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
KBAT 99.9

Heads Up! New Traffic Lights START Monday At THIS Odessa Intersection!

Heads Up! One of our intersections in Odessa is finally getting some traffic lights. They will go live this Monday according to Newswest 9. The traffic lights are actually both north and south of Highway 191, located at the intersection of the service roads and Billy Hext. TxDOT says this one will go live Monday afternoon. The intersection at Billy Hext and Highway 191 has definitely increased in traffic over the years with the addition of businesses in the area.
ABC Big 2 News

Woman finds AirTag under car

MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A West Texas woman is on edge and warning others tonight after she said she witnessed someone putting an AirTag on her car. She chose to remain anonymous. “Some people have no shame in doing stuff like this in broad daylight, because I mean, four o’clock in the afternoon, no body […]
MONAHANS, TX
Hobbs News-Sun

Hobbs man arrested for 15th time

Seth Alvarado, 28, of Hobbs was arrested for the 15th time and charged with criminal damage to property and breaking entering — both fourth-degree felonies — when police said he was caught June 4 breaking into a local Mexican restaurant, destroying a computer and stealing several bottles of liquor.
HOBBS, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Man caught on camera taking items from behind Lowe’s

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the man seen loading several items in his truck from behind Lowe’s Home Improvement store. Odessa Police Department shared these photos on Facebook of the man pulling his gray or black 2009-2015 Ford F-150 Platinum […]
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

1K+
Followers
941
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy