Eddy County approves fire and emergency medical aid agreements with West Texas County

Eddy County continued offering emergency and fire suppression assistance to neighboring West Texas counties through a series of mutual aid agreements.

Eddy County County’s Board of County Commissioners May 17 approved two agreements between Eddy County Fire and Rescue (ECFR) and Reeves County Emergency Services District No. 1 (RCESD 1) and Reeves County Emergency Services District No. 2 (RCESD 2).

Mutual aid agreements established the terms under which one party provides resources, personnel, teams, facilities, equipment, and supplies to another party as some jurisdictions may not maintain sufficient resources to handle extreme events, per information from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Incident Management System (NIMS).

Eddy County has a common border with both Reeves County Emergency District’s, according to the agreement approved by Commissioners.

RCESD 1 provides fire protection and suppression services within Reeves County and RCESD 2 provides emergency medical services, Eddy County’s agreement stated.

“These agreements are needed to assure agencies are always assuring their citizens and visitors receive the highest quality service as soon as possible. It also allows a guidance on resource deployment to other agencies,” said ECFR Chief Joshua Mack.

He said Eddy County helped as needed in Reeves and Culbertson Counties through previous mutual aid agreements.

Reeves County was sparsely populated according to the 2020 U.S. Census with 15,546 people.

Like Eddy County, Reeves County has seen increased oil and gas activity including four operations near Orla, which is near the Eddy County line, read data from TexasDrilling.com.

Mack said Reeves County was building a new fire station south of Orla to provide quicker fire and emergency services responses.

He said since Reeves County established the RCESD’s the need for Eddy County resources have gone down.

“We share a major highway (U.S. 285) and lots of industry that may require assistance due to response time or resources,” said Mack.

Response times varied from fire stations in New Mexico and Texas when traveling to Orla for emergencies.

“The mutual aid agreement allows both agencies to have a guide in requesting aid to emergency in our respective areas,” Mack said.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Permian Basin Strategic Partnership (PSP) welcomed mutual aid agreements across West Texas and New Mexico as need for fire and emergency services grows along with increased oil and gas production.

“These agreements leverage existing assets and spread resources further to the benefit of all residents, especially those in rural or remote areas,” said Tracee Bentley.

“The PSP supports collaboration across county and state lines and partnerships such as this mutual aid agreement,” she said.

Based in Midland, Texas PSP is a coalition of energy companies designed to improve the quality of life in New Mexico and Texas, according to the organization’s website.

