Brother of fallen Capitol officer says he wants to see Trump in prison

Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVswc_0g6ecLcB00

The brothers of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer who died in the days after the riot on January 6, explain why they want former President Trump to face accountability for his role in the riot.

The Week

Republican Mayra Flores flips Democratic congressional seat in Texas special election

Republican Mayra Flores, a respiratory therapist, won Tuesday's special election in Texas' historically Democratic 34th Congressional District and will serve at least through the remainder of the term of Rep. Filomena Vela, who resigned earlier this year to take a job with the Akin Gump lobbying firm. Flores will be the first Mexican-born congresswoman. Dan Sanchez, the leading Democrat in the race, conceded defeat, citing a lack of support from state and national Democrats.
Wyoming News

