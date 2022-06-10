Brother of fallen Capitol officer says he wants to see Trump in prison

Republican Mayra Flores, a respiratory therapist, won Tuesday's special election in Texas' historically Democratic 34th Congressional District and will serve at least through the remainder of the term of Rep. Filomena Vela, who resigned earlier this year to take a job with the Akin Gump lobbying firm. Flores will be the first Mexican-born congresswoman. Dan Sanchez, the leading Democrat in the race, conceded defeat, citing a lack of support from state and national Democrats.

TEXAS STATE ・ 40 MINUTES AGO