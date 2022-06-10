ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation rises 8.6%, the fastest pace in over 40 years

By Courtenay Brown
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
A key gauge of inflation accelerated by 8.6% from a year earlier in May, the government said on Friday, a big leap from the previous month as costs for food and gasoline continued to surge. Why it matters: Hot...

Related
Axios

U.S. inflation rate is in the middle of the pack globally

Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high, but America isn’t alone. Soaring prices are a truly global phenomenon. The big picture: An analysis of inflation across 111 countries from Deutsche Bank puts the U.S. near the middle of the pack. Among those countries, the median rate of 7.9% year-over-year inflation has more than doubled from 3.0% one year ago, thanks largely to spiking energy and food prices.
BUSINESS
Axios

The Fed is the only game in town, yet again

Friday morning, after a hot inflation number was released, stock and bond markets rapidly adjusted. Interest rates rose and stocks fell as investors figured, correctly, that it meant the Fed will raise rates more aggressively. This pattern has been happening since last fall, but it shows something interesting: Even as...
BUSINESS
AFP

US central bank ponders huge rate hike to combat price surge

The US Federal Reserve is poised to raise borrowing costs Wednesday amid the troubling acceleration of inflation, with the only question being whether officials will opt for the biggest hike in nearly three decades or a smaller step up. While some economists continue to argue that such an aggressive step would indicate rising panic among policymakers who are usually reluctant to surprise financial markets, others argue that the Fed is behind the curve and needs to react strongly to prove its resolve to combat inflation "It is possible that by Wednesday the only way for the Fed to surprise markets would be to raise rates by 50 bp," Harvard economist and former White House advisor Jason Furman tweeted.
BUSINESS
Axios

Bernanke says the Fed can avoid a big recession

The Federal Reserve has "a decent chance" of helping the U.S. swerve a full-on recession, former Fed chair Ben Bernanke told CNN on Sunday. Why it matters: The Fed will likely have to take more aggressive steps to cool demand broadly in the economy to tackle worsening inflation, which amplifies the risk of a sharp economic downturn, per Axios' Neil Irwin and Courtenay Brown.
BUSINESS
Axios

Former Treasury Secretary says recession likely within 2 years

The U.S. will likely enter a recession within the next two years, former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Obama administration adviser Larry Summers told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. Why it matters: Soaring inflation poses a huge challenge to the Biden administration and is souring Americans' views of the...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Shocks to the unicorn system

If you're looking for sunshine, you've come to the wrong place. Over the past month, my conversations with private market investors have become progressively bleak. This culminated last night when a veteran source put his finger on why this is really different from 1999: Scale. By the numbers: Private markets...
STOCKS
Axios

Rising food prices are changing the way we eat and shop

Skyrocketing food prices in the U.S. are changing the way Americans eat and grocery shop — they're buying more store brands, and less costly meat and produce. Some are now just making do with less. Meanwhile, food manufacturers continue to "shrinkflate" — putting less potato chips or cereal in...
BUSINESS
Axios

What the stock market is saying about the economy

Companies whose financial fortunes mirror the ups and downs of the actual economy led the market plunge into bear market territory Monday. Why it matters: The growing sell-off in so-called cyclical stocks — which until recently have held up reasonably well — suggests that investors are entering a new phase of concern about the economy.
STOCKS
Axios

Coinbase lays off 1,100 full-time workers over recession fears

Coinbase Global said Tuesday morning that the crypto exchange would lay off roughly 18% of its workforce, or about 1,100 full-time jobs. Why it matters: Layoffs and rescinded job offers are starting to become more commonplace amid fears of an economic downturn leading to an extended crypto winter. State of...
MARKETS
