ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth Herald

Sail Portsmouth week-at-sea program has openings for high school students

By Special to Seacoastonline
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGrOM_0g6ecFJp00

PORTSMOUTH -- Space is still available for high school students in the region to spend a week at sea aboard a tall ship through Sail Portsmouth’s Sea Challenge program.

“Sea Challenge is a fun, safe, learning experience aboard a traditional tall ship. Students work as crew while on board. They learn rudimentary navigation and seamanship. They learn to work together with their mates and the crew as a team. They learn to overcome new challenges, like climbing the mast, steering the ship and jumping off the ship to swim,” said Phil von Hemert, chair of Sail Portsmouth.

The Sea Challenge program is one aspect of Sail Portsmouth’s mission to sustain the Seacoast’s maritime traditions.

Currently, Sea Challenge has openings for 10 high school students in this area. Full and partial scholarships are available. Cost without scholarship is $1,500 for seven nights aboard the historic schooner Roseway. The trip leaves Boston, Mass., on Saturday, July 16, and returns to Glouscester, Mass., on Saturday, July 23. Transportation to Boston for local participants leaves from Traip Academy in Kittery on July 16.

The rewards of the program are many, according to von Hemert.

“At sea, they may encounter whales and other sea life. They will return with new friends, indelible memories and maybe even the realization that careers in one of the maritime industries are available, attainable and well compensated,” he said.

Anyone with an interest in signing up or finding out more information about the Sea Challenge may call Susan Johnson at 207-475-4725.

The Roseway is a 137-foot schooner and a registered U.S. National Historic Landmark. Sail Portsmouth, formerly the Piscataqua Maritime Commission, is a non-profit organization that will host a tall ship parade on Aug. 11. Details about the parade and other events sponsored by Sail Portsmouth can be found at sailportsmouth.org.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Sail#Portsmouth#Education#Sea Challenge#Traip Academy
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy