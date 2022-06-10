ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins DL Raekwon Davis discusses Connor Williams' presence at practice

By @Jason_Sarney
 4 days ago
In one of the last media sessions before a summer break, the tallest Miami Dolphins defender, Raekwon Davis, spoke in a short and sweet way to South Florida reporters.

Standing at 6-foot-7, the Alabama product was a second-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft and 56th overall. A commanding force in the middle of the defensive line, Davis had a solid rookie season tallying 40 tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

2021 started with a scare for Davis, as he went down with a scary-looking injury in Week 1 against New England, forcing him to miss the following three games. Returning sooner than many initially thought, Davis continued his solid play and finished the season with 28 tackles and his first career half-sack.

Consistently double-teamed, Davis has helped teammates statically and, of course, as a whole for the Miami front-seven. Davis has a higher value than his numbers indicate, and he himself referenced that to reporters.

“Yeah, that’s definitely a goal to get my stats up,” he said. “But I’m not too worried about that right now. I’m focused on getting better this offseason and that’s about it.”

Davis had a chance to publicly share his opinion, like a number of his teammates, on his new head coach, Mike McDaniel.

“He’s a funny guy,” Davis said. “He’s got a lot of character; he’s just hilarious.”

A component that McDaniel has brought to the Dolphins is the bestowing of the coveted orange practice jersey. A reward Davis recently received.

“It wasn’t nothing special,” he said humbly. “Just effort. Running to the ball. I’m just an effort guy.”

Moving to discuss a new teammate, and one that he sees a lot of in practice is newly named potential-starting-center, Connor Williams. The free agent from the Dallas Cowboys was advertised as a penciled-in left guard, but news has him as the front runner for Miami’s man in the middle of the offensive line.

Davis gave his eye-witness account of Williams’ progress.

“He’s been great,” Davis said. “We’ve been going back and forth and really competing and challenging each other every day. He’s been pushing me, I’ve been pushing him. It’s kind of like a fair match right now.”

Heading into year three, Davis is part of a rotation of defensive linemen that seems to be the deepest in a number of years for the Dolphins. With players like Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler on the interior, mixed with pass-rushers Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaelan Phillps, Davis was asked about the defensive continuity heading into the season.

“It helps us a lot,” he said. “Everybody knows each other, we know what to expect, we know the goals. It’s a blessing to have everybody back.”

When asked more about his fellow linemen and how they set the tone up front Davis said, “Pushing each other, competing as a unit, sticking together, everybody on one head. That’s it.”

Then a question was asked about the pressure on this unit, being that everyone is back this season. Davis kept that answer as short as possible saying, “No. We know the goals. We know what we’ve got to do.”

Pulling the thread a tad more, Davis was then asked what those goals are.

He closed by saying, “Just competing. That’s it.”

NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would 'explode' if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years. And that speculation wasn’t farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was “very” close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FOX Sports

Chiefs, Bills, Rams headline NFL's top 10 offenses of 2022

Patrick Mahomes lost his best receiver during the offseason, when the Kansas City Chiefs traded electric playmaker Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. But for Mahomes, that just means more opportunities for new pass-catchers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. "The whole receiving room is going to have big days," Mahomes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles WR nearly sets world record in track event

The Philadelphia Eagles have quite the athlete on their hands judging by Devon Allen’s performance at Sunday’s NYC Grand Prix. Allen, a two-time Olympian already, participated in the 110m hurdles on Sunday and won the event with the third-fastest time ever. Allen ran the race in 12.84 seconds, just shy of the world record of 12.80.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Former Clemson QB wins MVP in championship game of 7-on-7 league

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is still having success on the football field. Playing in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league, the 25-year-old Bryant led the Zappers to a championship on Saturday, defeating the Bored Apes, 42-24. In the championship game, Bryant completed 84.6% of his passes for 114 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 58 yards and three touchdowns. His four-touchdown performance led him to be crowned the MVP of the game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Controlled Football (@fcfl) Although Bryant said he fell back in love with football this year, before...
CLEMSON, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Butler spotted with top Heat offseason target

Just two weeks after the Miami Heat’s season came to an end, Jimmy Butler may already be putting his recruiting pants on. The Heat star Butler was photographed during the weekend with Utah Jazz counterpart Donovan Mitchell. The two were at the birthday party of Chris Brickley, a skills coach who trains both players. Impending free agent Carmelo Anthony was also among those in attendance.
MIAMI, FL
