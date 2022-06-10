Appeals court blocks order for Louisiana to draw new congressional map, add Black district

A federal appeals court has blocked a judge's order to compel the Louisiana Legislature to redraw the boundaries of its new congressional map to add a second Black district among the state's six seats in Congress.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling Thursday night appears to scrap the need for a six-day Special Session called by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards to remake the boundaries that was to begin June 15.

On Friday Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales and Republican Senate President Page Cortez of Lafayette called on the governor to rescind his Special Session order, calling it "premature" and "unnecessary."

Edwards responded by saying he will rescind the call if the 5th Circuit doesn't lift the stay by 4 p.m. June 14.

U.S. Middle District Judge Shelly Dick on June 6 ordered the Legislature to redraw the six-district map and add a second Black district by June 20 or have the court draw its own map "compliant with the laws and Constitution of the United States."

The 5th Circuit's decision doesn't rule on the merits of the case in which civil rights groups have sued to overturn the map, arguing it violates the Voting Rights Act.

Instead, the 5th Circuit put the brakes on the timing of Dick's ruling "pending further review of this court."

More: Federal judge throws out Louisiana's congressional map with one Black district

Read this: Louisiana bans transgender athletes from competing on girls and women's sports teams

The 5th Circuit's stay was widely expected by both sides.

Louisiana's Legislature passed the new map during a Special Session in February.

Edwards vetoed the map, saying it was unfair and unconstitutional because lawmakers kept one majority-Black seat even as the Black population had increased to about one-third of Louisiana's population during the past decade.

But Republicans secured the two-thirds votes needed in both the House (72-31) and Senate (27-11) to override Edwards' veto on March 30.

"Until the courts have made a final determination on the congressional maps as they were passed by a super majority of the Legislature, we are asking the governor to rescind his special session call," Schexnayder and Cortez said in their joint statement. "Before the judicial redistricting process is complete, any special session would be premature and a waste of taxpayer money."

“I remain hopeful that the 5th Circuit will vacate the administrative stay and allow Judge Dick’s well-reasoned decision and injunction to remain in place," Edwards said in response.

Qualifying for Louisiana's Nov. 8 congressional election is set for July 20-22 for now.

The Louisiana House and Senate Governmental Affairs Committees crafted the congressional map.

Republican Crowley Rep. John Stefanski and Republican Slidell Sen. Sharon Hewitt, who chair the respective committees, told USA Today Network they believe the map is fair and will ultimately be affirmed in the courts.

"We have to just wait and see the appeals process through," Stefanski said.

"I'm still confident in the map as it was drawn and I'm looking forward to see how it plays out in court," Hewitt said.

Louisiana's new six-district Congressional map kept a similar configuration to the previous one with a single majority-Black district based in New Orleans and part of Baton Rouge represented by Democratic Congressman Troy Carter of New Orleans.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Appeals court blocks order for Louisiana to draw new congressional map, add Black district