Twitter-Verified Fake SpaceX Profile Posts Bitcoin, Dogecoin Scam On Elon Musk's Tweet

The latest crypto scam on Twitter Inc TWTR comes from a fraudulent SpaceX account that bore the “blue tick” verification badge awarded by Twitter.

What Happened: In comments posted in response to Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s latest tweet, an account impersonating SpaceX led unassuming users to a crypto scam link.

“We here at HQ together with Elon wanted to show you something that came up recently,” read the scammer’s tweet, followed by instructions on how to claim 5,000 Bitcoin BTC/USD, 100,000 Ethereum ETH/USD, and 100,000,000 Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

The scammer’s account appears to have since been deleted.

The issue of crypto-related scams and bots is something that Musk himself has addressed several times over the past few months.

In fact, the last few weeks, in particular, have seen multiple deepfake AI impersonations of Musk directing users to deposit their crypto into scammers' wallets.

Other industry watchers have also called for more attention to the problem of spam bots that seemingly make up a large portion of Twitter’s user base. Among these individuals was Dogecoin co-founder Jackson Palmer, who incidentally clashed with Musk earlier this month.