ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Coroner identifies body found in Shenango Twp. ditch

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFII4_0g6ebahB00

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County Coroner has identified the woman whose body was discovered in Shenango Township last month.

Ashley Rock, 32, of Cleveland, was found lying in a ditch along the Sharon-Bedford Road, not far from Route 318, on May 24.

Salineville man charged in fatal hit-and-run facing more charges

The coroner said an autopsy was performed, but at this point, test results are still pending and no cause of death has been determined.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shenango Twp#The Mercer County Coroner#Sharon Bedford Road#Pennsylvania State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
cleveland19.com

3 victims identified in Garfield Heights house explosion

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Garfield Heights woman, a 64-year-old Garfield Heights man and a 57-year-old Garfield Heights man were identified after being killed in a house explosion Saturday evening. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Cassandra Bateman, Donald Malinowski and Gerald Bateman. All three...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Rt. 422 Crash In Lawrence County

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash this weekend in Lawrence County. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash that happened on Route 422 in Shenango Township around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. According to WPXI, the accident was caused by a rear-end crash and caused one vehicle...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Horse perishes in Columbiana County barn fire

Investigators suspect that lightning may have been the cause of a fire that destroyed a barn in Columbiana County early Tuesday, killing a horse that was trapped inside. Sandy Creek Joint Fire District Chief Aaron Stoller tells 21 News that someone reported seeing lightning strike in the area of Stump Road and Bates Road in West Township about an hour before the barn fire was reported at around 4:30 a.m.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Body found on Youngstown's East Side

Detectives were called out early Tuesday following the discovery of a body on Youngstown's East Side. Police say the body of a 50 to 60-year-old Hispanic male was found before 4 a.m. in a wooded area off Oak Street. The scene is located just north of where North Forest Avenue...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

Crawford County carwash burglar busted

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man recently was arrested after being caught burglarizing a coin-operated carwash. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers found a 25-year-old Meadville man breaking into a coin machine at about 3:18 a.m. on June 10 at Five Star Auto Wash (16,000 block of Conneaut Lake Road) in Vernon Township. When troopers […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy