“There is no such thing as a new idea. It is impossible. We simply take a lot of old ideas and put them into a sort of mental kaleidoscope. We give them a turn and they make new and curious combinations. We keep on turning and making new combinations indefinitely; but they are the same […] The post 2022 All-Trade NBA Mock Draft: 30 Logical Deals, 30 New Picks appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.

NBA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO