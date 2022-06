DENVER — Denver Zoo euthanized one of its Bactrian camels last week due to the animal's decline in quality of life, advanced age and chronic arthritis. Padme, who was 19 years old, and was born at Denver Zoo in 2003 and was hand-raised by keepers because her mother wasn't interested in raising her. She had a close relationship with her keepers and enjoyed getting attention, affection and scratches, the zoo said.

