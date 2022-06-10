16-year-old shot in Kalamazoo last night, but is not cooperating with police to find the shooter
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 16-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in an incident Thursday evening....wkzo.com
Thank you Heather Campbell I barely let my son outside and he don't know who did it because the bullet wasn't meant for him he was an innocent bystander who was trying to run home when he got hit please fact check before printing BS they asked him one time do he know who it was he said no please don't let me die He was scared and terrified with multiple police asking him questions while blood is coming from his neck....Like I said before he is not in a gang nor was the bullet meant for him he was trying to get home...these people don't care if kids playing outside when they shooting
Sometimes the media in Kalamazoo reports things that are not true. The gun violence in Kalamazoo is out of control. Sending hugs to you and your son. 💕
The child's mother commented on the other article you have posted about this saying it's lies. That her child was bleeding and terrified, so much so that they couldn't speak. 🙏 that the child is ok and they find/figure out AND report the truth about what happened.
