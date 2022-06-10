16-year-old shot in Kalamazoo last night, but is not cooperating with police to find the shooter

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man who allegedly told police to take him to jail was later arrested for resisting law enforcement, according to the probable cause affidavit. On Saturday, officers with the Mishawaka Police Department were called to a bar in the 7300 block of Aspect Drive for a report of a man who was sitting at a table with two girls who didn’t know him.

