ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

16-year-old shot in Kalamazoo last night, but is not cooperating with police to find the shooter

By Ken Delaney
wkzo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 16-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in an incident Thursday evening....

wkzo.com

Comments / 9

Contrena Dean
4d ago

Thank you Heather Campbell I barely let my son outside and he don't know who did it because the bullet wasn't meant for him he was an innocent bystander who was trying to run home when he got hit please fact check before printing BS they asked him one time do he know who it was he said no please don't let me die He was scared and terrified with multiple police asking him questions while blood is coming from his neck....Like I said before he is not in a gang nor was the bullet meant for him he was trying to get home...these people don't care if kids playing outside when they shooting

Reply
3
Rick Gail VanGorder
3d ago

Sometimes the media in Kalamazoo reports things that are not true. The gun violence in Kalamazoo is out of control. Sending hugs to you and your son. 💕

Reply
3
Heather Campbell
4d ago

The child's mother commented on the other article you have posted about this saying it's lies. That her child was bleeding and terrified, so much so that they couldn't speak. 🙏 that the child is ok and they find/figure out AND report the truth about what happened.

Reply
2
Related
wkzo.com

Police arrest woman charged in deadly hit-and-run in Barry County

BARRY TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman that Barry Township Police identified on Monday, June 13, as the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash near Delton has been arrested. Alexandra Palmer was arraigned on Tuesday, June 14, on charges of failure to stop at the scene of...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Fox17

Barry Township police seek person of interest in Delton-area hit-and-run

DELTON, Mich. — Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in an alleged Barry Township hit-and-run. The Barry Township Police Department says a 21-year-old woman was found dead on the side of the road following a crash near Delton Road and Stoney Point Drive on the morning of May 8.
DELTON, MI
WWMT

Muskegon man fatally shot in Grant Twp

HART, Mich. — A 28-year-old Muskegon man was found dead in Grant Township after being shot, the Oceana County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday. After emergency personnel arrived to the residence, they issued a "be on the lookout" for the suspect's vehicle. The suspect's vehicle was found and stopped by...
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Interfaith Blvd
iheart.com

Woman charged 23 times for planter at Cascade Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A west Michigan woman is struggling to get answers after the Meijer on 28th Street in Cascade Township charged her 23 times for a planter. Casey DeBruyn used the credit option on her Chase debit card for the $68 purchase and has so far only been refunded for three of the charges.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

Man tells police to take him to jail, is later arrested for resisting law enforcement

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man who allegedly told police to take him to jail was later arrested for resisting law enforcement, according to the probable cause affidavit. On Saturday, officers with the Mishawaka Police Department were called to a bar in the 7300 block of Aspect Drive for a report of a man who was sitting at a table with two girls who didn’t know him.
MISHAWAKA, IN
FOX 17 News West Michigan

'Gunfire all over the place': East Kentwood High School shooting suspects headed to trial

Two teenagers police say were involved in the May 19 shooting following a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School are headed to trial on felony weapons charges. Shaakir Abdulwahab, 18, and Jacqui Hill, 18, appeared in a Kent County courtroom Monday morning for preliminary hearings on two felony charges each. They have both been charged with carrying a concealed weapon (a handgun), as well as a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a weapon-free school zone.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 killed in overnight house fire in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was killed and another injured overnight Tuesday in a house fire in Grand Rapids. Crews responded to a home in the 1200 block of Bridge Street NW, which is near Lincoln Park, around 1:15 a.m. The two-story home was found with fire showing from the second floor.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Woman arrested after threatening woman at gunpoint, stealing from home

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is in custody after authorities said she was involved in a home invasion in Ottawa County. Police say the armed home invasion happened Sunday around 3 p.m. when a 25-year-old entered a home in the 600 block of Butternut Drive in Holland Township. The woman confronted a 40-year-old woman inside the home and threatened her at gunpoint, police say.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy