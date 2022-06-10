ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont Varsity Insider Athletes of the Week: Winners for May 30-June 4

By Alex Abrami and Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago

The votes have been tallied and the winners of the Vermont Varsity Insider Athletes of the Week honors are ... Heidi Stewart of Essex track and field and Noah Ladeau of Mount Abraham/Vergennes lacrosse.

Stewart collected 46.67% of the 16,495 votes cast in the girls contest while Ladeau finished with 59.63% share of the 5,437 votes tallied on the boys side.

The online voting at BurlingtonFreePress.com began June 6 and closed on June 9.

More on this week's winners

Heidi Stewart, Essex track and field: The senior raced to first in the 800 (2:17.93) and lopped 12 seconds off her personal best in the 1,500 (4:37.71) to finish runner-up at Saturday's D-I championships in Burlington. Stewart also ran on Essex's winning 4x400 as the Hornets claimed the team title for the first time since 2014.

Noah Ladeau, Mount Abraham/Vergennes lacrosse: Ladeau popped in the game-tying goal in regulation and then the winning tally in overtime to lead his team to the upset of No. 4 Green Mountain Valley in the D-III quarterfinals. Ladeau finished with four goals in the win.

How do I nominate an athlete?

Please nominate a Vermont high school athlete one of two ways:

• Send an email to sports@burlingtonfreepress.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week nomination)

• Join our Vermont Varsity Insider group on Facebook and post your nomination.

Athlete of the Week winners in '21-22

Spring season

•May 30-June 4: Essex's Heidi Stewart and Mount Abraham/Vergennes Noah Ladeau

•May 23-28: South Burlington's Tori Smith and Champlain Valley's Matias Williams

•May 16-21: South Burlington's Sam Crane and Thetford's Jacob Gilman

•May 9-14: BFA-St. Albans' Sierra Yates and Stowe's Luke Farley

•May 2-7: Colchester's Ryleigh Garrow and Middlebury's Kegan Brown

•April 25-30: Vergennes' Savanah Blaise and Milton's Kayden Burke

Winter season

•Feb. 21-27: West Rutland's Peyton Guay and Essex's Oliver Orvis

•Feb. 14-20: Enosburg's Emily Adams and Milton's Owen Severy

•Feb. 7-13: Stowe's Isabel Donza and Milton's Brandon Mitchell

•Jan. 31-Feb. 6: Rice's Katie Craig and Rice's Andrew Libby

•Jan. 24-30: MMU's Cherise Shamp and Mount Abraham's Henry Cogswell

•Jan. 17-23: U-32's Alyssa Frazier and Hartford's Ozzie DeFelice

•Jan. 10-16: BFA-St. Albans' Sophie Zemianek and MMU's Jack Arpey

•Jan. 3-9: CVU/MMU's Grace Ferguson and Milton's Cameron Fougere

•Dec. 27-Jan. 2: Lamoille's Kayla Meegan and Lyndon's Nick Matteis

•Dec. 10-18: Windsor's Reese Perry and Rutland's Patrick Cooley

Fall season

Oct. 25-31: BFA-Fairfax's Ava Ardovino and CVU's Angelos Carroll

Oct. 18-24: Winooski's Kiara Mack and Rutland's Brady Geisler

Oct. 11-17: Mount Abraham's Joanna Toy and Milton's Colin Mathis

Oct. 4-10: Stowe's Sarah Hailey and BBA's Dylan Poddick

Sept. 27-Oct. 3: CVU's Alice Kredell and Montpelier's Ronnie Riby-Williams

Sept. 20-26: Mount Mansfield's Namo Seibert and U-32's Henry Beling

Sept. 13-19: Mount Abraham's Madison Gile and Stowe's Adrian Bryan

Sept. 3-12: Essex's Gabby Spagnuolo-Chawla and Hartford's Tarin Prior

Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont Varsity Insider Athletes of the Week: Winners for May 30-June 4

Comments / 0

#Track And Field#Mount Abraham Vergennes#Burlingtonfreepress Com#Hornets#Facebook
