Sun Prairie alders postpone final ARPA fund distribution until June 14

After nearly two hours of discussion, the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, June 7 postponed final consideration of distribution of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds until next Tuesday, June 14.

Assistant City Administrator Caitlin Stene reviewed the background behind the program in a memo to alders distributed prior to Tuesday’s meeting that The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was passed by Congress and signed into law on March 11, 2021.The act created the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program. The goals of the SLFRF program are to:

• Fight the pandemic and support families and businesses struggling with its public health and economic impacts;

• Maintain vital public services, even amid declines in revenue; and

• Build a strong, resilient, and equitable recovery by making investments that support long-term growth and opportunity.

The City of Sun Prairie was awarded a total of $3.6 Million under the SLFRF program. The city received the first tranche of funding in 2021 and expects to receive the remaining funding in 2022.

In 2021, the council approved three resolutions funding projects using the first tranche of SLFRF funding:

• Enhancements to city infrastructure including the installation of air filters at the following facilities: Library, City Hall, Westside Community Building, and the Colonial Club building.

• Earmarked funding for the rehabilitation of the Wetmore Park shelter.

• Funding for the external portion of the city’s Equity Audit.

• Funding for grant administration assistance to help the city comply with the various federal regulations and reporting requirements.

• Funding for a social worker to provide mental health assistance.

• Funding to allow Community Schools to establish site-based food pantries and adult learning centers; and

• Funding to assist Prairie Music and Arts with operational costs so the organization could continue to provide equal access to arts programming.

On March 15, 2022, the council approved a resolution establishing the process for funding internal and external projects using the remaining SLFRF funding:

• The council allocated $1 Million of funding for the Community Investment Notice of Funding Opportunity (external funding for community organizations); and

• The council allocated $800,000 of funding for internal departmental initiatives.

External Funding Recommendation – Community Investment Notice of Funding Opportunity. The city council approved the Community Investment Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and designated up to $1 million of funding for the program.

The funding opportunity was open to nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations, and for-profit organizations that have a physical location(s) and operate within our city limits.

“Eligible projects under this funding opportunity are programs that respond to the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19 which could include assistance to households, small businesses, non-profits, and providing aid to impacted industries,” Stene wrote in the memo.

The maximum grant award amount was $150,000 per organization or project with a minimum award of $5,000.

The deadline to submit responses to the city’s published NOFO was May 2, 2022. In total, the city received 16 requests for funding from outside organizations which totaled $1,659,265.

Stene said city staff recommended partial funding for three external organizations:

Colonial Club — In their application, Colonial Club stated it has access to additional funding for the project under the State of Wisconsin PACE program. The funding recommendation of $100,000 should be sufficient for the requester to start their energy savings initiative. Additionally, Colonial Club has previously received ARPA funding from the city to complete air filtration upgrades to their building.

Waiting to Exhale Events, Inc. — Staff is recommending to fund the Therapy Clinic voucher program and the associated payroll expenses associated with the program.

“We are not recommending to fund overall expenses such as the organizations rent, phone insurance, technology, accounting, and marketing/advertising expenses,” Stene wrote.

Fireman’s Park in the Prairie/Dream Park — City staff backed funding resurfacing all handicap accessible poured-in-place rubber pathways, which is an eligible expense under the ARPA regulation.

After the City Council approves the list of external funding, Administration will generate Grant Agreements between the city and each organization.

Stene said after the council agreed on the distribution of ARPA dollars, the agreements would be drawn up.

There was only one problem: The council didn’t approve the distribution of funds after a long list of people either submitted prior objections in writing to not receiving any money, objecting to other groups that were recommended for funding, and both in some cases.

Bill Baker and Waunona Brewster objected to not having a program from the Friends of the Media Center funded by the ARPA money. Both Baker and Brewster — although users of the Media Center — pointed out that the program created by Brewster based on her experiences as someone who works with organizations about mental health.

“We know that prejudice and secrecy and shame, even when mental health services are available, are now being used by people out there. They don’t feel like they have privacy,” Brewster said.

“What we do also know is that awareness through education is a powerful way to reduce shame, prejudice and secrecy related to mental health concerns. Already some of the staff at the Dane County Department of Public Health, Centro Hispano, Briarpatch, and other service provider organizations have agreed to collaborate with the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center to produce Stress Busting in the 21st Century,” Brewster said. “Ours is the only proposal that was submitted that addresses mental health and stress management concerns through education across demographics.”

Brewster asked alders to look more at the proposals to make sure they met the criteria — a sentiment echoed by Jonathan Stevens from the Sun Prairie Parks Friends, who pointed out that one of the groups receiving funds didn’t have a 501©(3) tax exemption until hours before the submission deadline. He also wondered how groups that don’t have Sun Prairie in their name were receiving one-time money from the City of Sun Prairie.

Former alder and current Sun Prairie Library Foundation Executive Director Theresa Stevens also corrected statements made in the rejection letter which was received just days before the funding allocations were announced. Quoting the actual language from the law, Stevens said that advertising and marketing expenses were allowed per the terms of the ARPA grant language.

District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy said she believed each organization that applied should receive a percentage of the money they applied for. She agreed that organizations that were either rejected or did not receive their full funding allocations should be able to make their case to alders.

But other alders disagreed, saying that the administration’s recommendations — made in consultation with a paid consultant that knows the criteria for the distribution of the money — were appropriately made.

District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs argued the groups who also received funding should be able to argue they should receive more funding during the same meeting scheduled for June 14.

Stene said she would contact each organization and determine whether they wanted to make another pitch.

The meeting is tentatively scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers in the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St., on Tuesday June 14; check the city’s OnBase Agenda Online portal at https://agendas.cityofsunprairie.com/onbaseagendaonline for more information and to see agenda materials.