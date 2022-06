Fayette County school leaders voted to move forward with a 3% across-the-board pay raise Monday night, while discussions about a new Lexington middle school remain ongoing. Local media outlets — including WUKY — had been under the impression the board might dig deeper into its proposed plans for a new middle school during the Monday night meeting, but the item turned out to be more of a minor procedural part of the agenda. And while discussions about the new middle school on Polo Club Boulevard continue, the public will have to wait longer to hear where that proposal stands.

FAYETTE COUNTY, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO