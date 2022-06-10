Miley Cyrus, My Chemical Romance, Paramore & More to Headline Mexico City’s 2022 Corona Capital Festival

Click here to read the full article.

Miley Cyrus , My Chemical Romance , Arctic Monkeys , Paramore and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headline November’s Corona Capital Festival . The Nov. 18-20 event that will take place at Curva 4 Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City will also feature Lil Nas X, Brian Wilson, Phoebe Bridgers, Liam Gallagher, The 1975, Run the Jewels, Bright Eyes, Father John Misty, Foals, Spoon, IDLES, Jamie xx, Mitski, Andrew Bird, beabadoobee, Marina, black midi, Two Door Cinema Club, Girl in Red and many more.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on June 15 here . For the first time since launching in 2010, one of Latin America’s biggest festivals will stretch out to a third day this year to accommodate the massive roster of talent, which will also include Beach Bunny, Remi Wolf, Mura Masa, Aly & AJ, G Flip, Empress Of, Betty Who, Madeon, The Kooks, X Ambassadors and many more.

Like most major events, Corona Capital took a break during 2020 — after announcing a roster that included the Strokes and Kings of Leon — in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in Nov. 2021 with a stacked line-up that featured Twenty One Pilots, Tame Impala, !!!, St. Vincent, Royal Blood, Khruangbin, Disclosure, 070 Shake, Pabllo Vittar, Cheap Trick, Slowthai, Bleachers and more.

Check out the full line-up below.