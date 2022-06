Father’s Day is just around the corner, and for many of you kids that means a mad scramble to buy a fresh pair of khaki cargo shorts or maybe another whimsical World’s Best Dad travel mug. Skip the trip to the mall this year and save your gas money by choosing one of these sure-to-please selections available locally. Here are 10 presents that will remind your favorite patriarch that procreation was a surprisingly great idea.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO