The Atlanta Braves are approaching history with a win streak that is now 13 after a 10-4 victory against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. It's the longest win streak for a defending champion since the 1954 New York Yankees won 13 straight after winning the 1953 World Series. It'd take another five wins to match the 1953 Yankees' 18-game win streak that happened less than a year after the team won the 1952 World Series.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO