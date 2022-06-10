ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle nearly measures month's worth of rain in 1 day with more on the way

By Ryan Adamson,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago

June has had its fair share of wet weather in the Pacific Northwest, during what is typically a dry time of year. AccuWeather forecasters say that frequent rounds of precipitation will continue through the weekend.

The heaviest rain on Thursday was confined to coastal Washington. Seattle received 1.10 inches of rain, easily breaking the daily record of 0.72 of an inch set in 1993. Not only was a new daily record set, but the amount of rain on Thursday was nearly the total for an average June. Typically, 1.45 inches of rain falls during the entire month in Seattle. Measurable rain has fallen on six out of the first nine days so far this month, totaling 2.20 inches.

This wet pattern over the Pacific Northwest is something that Southern California has rarely experienced since the start of 2022. San Diego has only measured 2.51 inches of rain since the start of January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRps5_0g6eWHeV00

Rain began to taper off in intensity early Friday at the coast but showers spread farther inland as the day progressed. Locations as far to the east as northern Idaho encountered showers by late Friday morning.

Another round of rain is in the cards for the West, but this batch is expected to track slightly farther south, but will only graze Northern California.

Rain will spread across most of the region by Saturday and will focus from Oregon into far eastern Washington, northern Idaho and western Montana.

Pendleton, Oregon, has already received 1.14 inches of rain in June, more than the 1.11 inches that are normal for the entire month. Rain from Friday night into Saturday could cause rapid rises in rivers and streams and will add to the surplus of rain that has fallen this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R78Q7_0g6eWHeV00

Not only is the rain an issue, but the warmth and precipitation are accelerating snowmelt in the mountains.

"The concern is that the temperature of the snow pack at intermediate elevations is close to the freezing mark and ready to melt," said AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist William Clark.

The liquid contained within the snow combined with the rain will add to the risk of flooding. In locations where flash flooding occurs at night, the situation can become especially dangerous.

The unusual pattern is due to a series of storms that covers thousands of miles from the waters east of Asia to the south of Alaska's Aleutian Islands according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll.

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Yet another rainmaker is slated to arrive on Sunday. There will be a little bit of colder air with that storm, which will help to slow the snowmelt. In fact, some of the highest elevations may even receive some snow on Sunday night. Travel problems are not anticipated, however, as any snow should remain above pass level.

In addition, rain may reach farther south into Northern California and part of the Sierra. Unlike areas in coastal Washington and Oregon, rain is desperately needed in California. Over 97% of the Golden State is in moderate drought or worse, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

Unfortunately, any rain in California will amount to a mere drop in the bucket, and no rain is expected in central or southern portions of the state.

There is some good news, however, as the late-weekend storm will trim temperatures across the Sacramento and the San Joaquin valleys following a hot week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iigyu_0g6eWHeV00

Precipitation will linger into Monday before pulling into Canada by Tuesday. There is expected to be a break for a few days, with the dry weather more typical of June. By late in the week and next weekend, a few showers may return, but the rain should be spottier than recently.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUOW

Lowest tides in 13 years coming to Puget Sound

Puget Sound should see its lowest tides in more than a decade on Wednesday and Thursday. Very low tides come every summer, driven by the relative positions of the earth, moon, and sun. But thanks to an 18.6-year wobble in the moon’s orbit, the lows are extra low this summer....
SEATTLE, WA
reporterwings.com

Exceptional June rain soaks Pacific Northwest due to atmospheric river

Normally by June, the Pacific Northwest has entered its dry season, and the skies above Seattle and Portland are sparkling blue. But Thursday was a throwback to the dark, damp days of winter as an intense atmospheric river unloaded drenching rains. The atmospheric river — a narrow strip of deep...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

No 'real' summer weather anytime soon in Seattle

SEATTLE - If you're hoping for a touch of summer weather anytime soon in Seattle – don't get your hopes up. It'll probably stay cooler than normal for another couple weeks. Today will be noticeably cooler and cloudier than the warm sunshine we enjoyed Saturday. Highs will only reach either side of 60 degrees: this is well below the average of 70 degrees.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
San Diego, CA
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Tacoma : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Tacoma , Washington

Tacoma, Washington was founded in 1874 and is the third-largest city in Washington. Tacoma, Washington is located on Commencement bay in western Washington. It’s just south of Puget Sound. It is located 25 miles northeastern of Olympia and 26 mi south of Seattle. Mount Ranier’s summit is approximately 40 miles southeast of Seattle and dominates the skyline.Mu.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

5 Washington men among 31 arrested near Idaho Pride event

After the arrest of more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, including one identified as its founder, LGBTQ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fraught political climate are putting their community increasingly at risk. The 31 Patriot Front members were...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Western Montana#1 Day#Severe Weather
seattlerefined.com

Hot Tub Boats is the hottest way to explore Seattle this season

April showers bring May flowers but what does June mean for Seattleites? The rain is (finally?) in retreat, the cherry blossoms have bloomed, and the lake is calling you by name. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the water, whether you relish the social activity around Green Lake or the wide expanse of Lake Washington. Some prefer to kayak or paddle boat. Others cruise the water in rented electric boats with friends.
SEATTLE, WA
KGMI

Beloved biking trail in Lake Whatcom Park to become hiker-only

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Local mountain bikers are bummed about a recent trail closure. Cascadia Daily News reports a user-built trail called Surfin’ Turf in Lake Whatcom Park has been shut down by the county. Eric Brown from the Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition, or WMBC, says the decision is...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
q13fox.com

CDC lifts final COVID-19 travel restriction Sunday

SEATTLE - The last COVID-19 travel restriction has been lifted for air travelers overseas. As of Sunday, you no longer need a negative COVID test to get into the U.S. as you return from abroad. The White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it is "no longer...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Humpback whale in view off West Seattle

(Added: Camera view-screen image sent by Kersti) 10:12 AM: Thanks to Kersti Muul for the report – again today, a humpback whale is in view off West Seattle. Right now it’s traveling westbound along Alki, close to the Lighthouse, “super close” to shore. 12:33 PM: Kersti...
SEATTLE, WA
Grist

Across the Midwest, an ‘unlikely alliance’ forms to stop carbon pipelines

Last fall, a company called Summit Carbon Solutions started holding meetings in towns around the Midwest. Its goal was to introduce residents to a 2,000-mile, $4.5 billion pipeline called the Midwest Carbon Express, which would carry carbon dioxide from ethanol refineries in Iowa to North Dakota, where the gas would be injected underground rather than released into the atmosphere. Ultimately, Summit hoped landowners would sign contracts called “voluntary easements,” allowing the company to bury its pipeline on their property.
IOWA STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Conflicts escalate amid surge in WA solar farm proposals

Jun. 13—Susan Kane-Ronning lives in Whatcom County, where she drives an electric car and has solar panels on her home. A Sierra Club member, she backs the push to expand renewable energy to combat climate change by phasing out fossil fuels. But she does not support a new project...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Safety concerns surround local Pride events following Idaho arrests

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Safety concerns now surround local Pride events following riot conspiracy arrests outside an event in Coeur D’Alene on Saturday. Abby White is thrilled to have the first ever Plateau Pride event in Tehaleh, southeast of Tacoma, an area she said hasn’t always been open to the LGBTQ community.
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

Puyallup, Washington Family Accused Of Destruction On January 6th

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say three members of a Puyallup, Washington, family have been charged with a series of misdemeanors for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The Seattle Times reports the charges include counts of destruction of government property, disorderly conduct and participating in acts of...
PUYALLUP, WA
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

58K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy