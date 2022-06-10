Seattle nearly measures month's worth of rain in 1 day with more on the way

June has had its fair share of wet weather in the Pacific Northwest, during what is typically a dry time of year. AccuWeather forecasters say that frequent rounds of precipitation will continue through the weekend.

The heaviest rain on Thursday was confined to coastal Washington. Seattle received 1.10 inches of rain, easily breaking the daily record of 0.72 of an inch set in 1993. Not only was a new daily record set, but the amount of rain on Thursday was nearly the total for an average June. Typically, 1.45 inches of rain falls during the entire month in Seattle. Measurable rain has fallen on six out of the first nine days so far this month, totaling 2.20 inches.

This wet pattern over the Pacific Northwest is something that Southern California has rarely experienced since the start of 2022. San Diego has only measured 2.51 inches of rain since the start of January.

Rain began to taper off in intensity early Friday at the coast but showers spread farther inland as the day progressed. Locations as far to the east as northern Idaho encountered showers by late Friday morning.

Another round of rain is in the cards for the West, but this batch is expected to track slightly farther south, but will only graze Northern California.

Rain will spread across most of the region by Saturday and will focus from Oregon into far eastern Washington, northern Idaho and western Montana.

Pendleton, Oregon, has already received 1.14 inches of rain in June, more than the 1.11 inches that are normal for the entire month. Rain from Friday night into Saturday could cause rapid rises in rivers and streams and will add to the surplus of rain that has fallen this month.

Not only is the rain an issue, but the warmth and precipitation are accelerating snowmelt in the mountains.

"The concern is that the temperature of the snow pack at intermediate elevations is close to the freezing mark and ready to melt," said AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist William Clark.

The liquid contained within the snow combined with the rain will add to the risk of flooding. In locations where flash flooding occurs at night, the situation can become especially dangerous.

The unusual pattern is due to a series of storms that covers thousands of miles from the waters east of Asia to the south of Alaska's Aleutian Islands according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll.

Yet another rainmaker is slated to arrive on Sunday. There will be a little bit of colder air with that storm, which will help to slow the snowmelt. In fact, some of the highest elevations may even receive some snow on Sunday night. Travel problems are not anticipated, however, as any snow should remain above pass level.

In addition, rain may reach farther south into Northern California and part of the Sierra. Unlike areas in coastal Washington and Oregon, rain is desperately needed in California. Over 97% of the Golden State is in moderate drought or worse, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

Unfortunately, any rain in California will amount to a mere drop in the bucket, and no rain is expected in central or southern portions of the state.

There is some good news, however, as the late-weekend storm will trim temperatures across the Sacramento and the San Joaquin valleys following a hot week.

Precipitation will linger into Monday before pulling into Canada by Tuesday. There is expected to be a break for a few days, with the dry weather more typical of June. By late in the week and next weekend, a few showers may return, but the rain should be spottier than recently.

