Animal Welfare League to use donation for pet vaccines in Phoenix

 4 days ago

Arizona Animal Welfare League is set to receive a $15,000 grant from national nonprofit Petco Love on July 12 at Arcadia Crossing Petco, 4535 E. Thomas Road, in support of its work for animals in Phoenix.

“We plan to use the lifesaving funds to cover the costs of vaccine reimbursements for our Rural Rescue partners,” said Alessandra Navidad, AAWL's president and CEO. “Petco Love’s support will help decrease a pet’s chances of picking up diseases, which will improve their health outcome. It supports a healthy community of pets available for adoptions.”

Petco Love is a national nonprofit "leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier," according to a release.

Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts, the released stated, adding Petco Love helps find  homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations  across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted.

“Our investment in Arizona Animal Welfare League is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

“Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost , a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

For more information about AAWL., visit aawl.org Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org .

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

