ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Explainer: What are the consequences of yen's fall to a 24-year low?

By Saikat Chatterjee
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9xMd_0g6eVtmy00
An employee of the foreign exchange trading company Gaitame.com works in front of a monitor showing the Japanese yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar at its dealing room in Tokyo, Japan June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen fell past the psychological 135 line to levels against the U.S. dollar last seen in October 1998.

The scale of the move has repercussions for the domestic economy as yen-based import prices are surging at a record annual pace, heaping pressure on household balance sheets.

The Bank of Japan and the Japanese government on Friday gave a rare joint statement that they may intervene if weakness persists.

So far the fallout from the weakening yen has been minimal for broader financial markets, but that could change if the sell-off accelerates.

Below are key questions about what a sliding yen means for Japan's economy and international markets:

WHY IS THE YEN WEAK?

The yen, the third most-traded currency globally, fell as low as 135.22 yen after starting 2022 at 115. With the dollar up more than 16% so far this year, the yen is on track for its biggest annual drop since 2013.

The weakness primarily stems from widening interest rate differentials between Japan and elsewhere.

While the rest of the world, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, is raising rates aggressively to tame soaring inflation, the BOJ has doubled down on its easy policy stance.

The gap between Japanese 10-year government bond yields and those in the United States is 293 basis points -- a near 3-1/2-year high -- while the gap with German yields is at 8-year highs.

WILL AUTHORITIES INTERVENE?

They certainly say they might.

On Friday, Japan's government and central bank said they were concerned by the recent sharp falls, the strongest warning to date that Tokyo could intervene. read more

The yen quickly bounced away from its two-decade lows, but not everyone is convinced actual intervention is likely.

Given the economy's reliance on exports, Japan has historically focused on arresting sharp yen rises and taken a hands-off approach to yen weakness, which is more difficult because yen-buying requires Japan to draw on limited foreign reserves.

The last time Japan intervened to support its currency was 1998, when the Asian financial crisis triggered rapid capital outflows from the region. Before that, Tokyo intervened to counter yen falls in 1991-1992.

Currency intervention is costly and could easily fail given the difficulty of influencing the yen's value in global foreign exchange markets. read more

WHAT CAN STOP THE DECLINE?

A marked improvement in growth prospects as the country reopens its borders post-COVID and higher inflation could alter the BOJ's dovish stance.

Japan's core consumer prices in April were 2.1% higher than a year earlier, exceeding the BOJ's 2% inflation target for the first time in seven years.

"The yen's fall could stop if the BOJ changes tack and becomes hawkish," said Francesca Fornasari, head of currency solutions at Insight Investments.

Any sign that rates outside of Japan are peaking might also prompt a relief rally. There are no signs of that yet though, with U.S. rates set to peak at 3.5% in mid-2023, according to futures markets.

DOES A WEAKER YEN BOOST THE ECONOMY?

The yen has weakened back towards recent 7-year lows versus the Chinese yuan and is hitting new multi-year lows against the Korean won and the Taiwanese dollar, which should provide some relief for Japan's widening trade deficit.

Some like John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management, say currency weakness is crucial for Japan's economy to maintain its competitiveness as a secure source of supply-chain diversification.

The yen's decline also boosts the attractiveness of its stock market among foreign investors who consider it undervalued versus European and U.S. markets. Japanese stocks have outperformed rivals in 2022, although they are still down as investors globally dump riskier assets.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR FX MARKETS?

The yen has long been the currency of choice for investors undertaking so-called carry trades, which involve borrowing in a low-yielding currency like the yen to invest in higher yielding currencies like U.S. or Canadian dollars.

A strategy borrowing in yen and investing in an equal basket of U.S., Australian and Canadian dollars would have yielded more than 13% so far in 2022, according to Refinitiv data.

But the speed of the yen's drop and questions about policymaker intervention is fuelling unease among investors, especially with short bets against the yen near six-month highs.

Further volatility and weakness could undermine its appeal as a funding currency.

WHAT ABOUT DOMESTIC INVESTORS?

The yen's weakness puts Japanese investors in a bind.

Yields are high and rising, which makes foreign bonds much more attractive. But that also means the cost of FX hedging is climbing.

So Japanese investors can often only capture the higher yields if they buy foreign bonds unhedged.

But with the yen at such depressed levels it is difficult for investors to stomach such currency risk, such as the yen appreciating. Even a modest move back to 115-120, where we were 4 months ago, would eat up years worth of yield advantage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYi4C_0g6eVtmy00
Japan currency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbF33_0g6eVtmy00
BOJ and JP CPI

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Sujata Rao; Editing by Tommy Wilkes, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 4-week low despite market pricing in 75 bps rate hike

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its weakest since May 16 at 1.2974 * Canadian factory sales rise 1.7% in April * 10-year yield touches a 12-year high at 3.638% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended recent declines against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday on lingering jitters that the Federal Reserve, which began a two-day policy meeting, would be unable to control inflation without triggering a recession. The loonie weakened even as money markets fully priced in a three-quarter percentage point rate increase by the Bank of Canada at its next policy announcement on July 13, which would be the biggest hike since August 1998, and bet that rates would peak near 4% next year. Just two weeks ago, investors expected a so-called terminal rate of 3%. Investors are also betting the Fed would hike by three-quarters of a percentage point at an interest rate announcement on Wednesday, after recent hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI data. "The fear of inflation leading to recession is hitting commodity currencies very hard," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as the prospect of a recession and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China offset tight global supply. U.S. crude prices settled 1.7% lower at $118.93 a barrel, while U.S. stocks extended losses from Monday's bruising session. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2950 to the greenback, or 77.22 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since May 16 at 1.2974. Meanwhile, data showed Canadian factory sales climbing 1.7% in April, adding to evidence of firm economic activity in the second quarter. "Canada is still one of the stronger commodity currencies out there so when it does get a good news story it can fight back," Sahota said. Canadian bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest since May 2010 at 3.638% before dipping to 3.620%, up 10.6 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by William Maclean and Richard Chang)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slips after bruising selloff, Peru's sol rises

* Brazil's Guedes says govt tax cuts allow prices not to be adjusted immediately * Truce on Peru's Las Bambas mine restart starts June 15 * Dollar up as traders await Fed rate move (Updates prices; adds comment) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slipped on Tuesday after starting the week lower, hit by concerns of rising inflation and slowing global growth, while Peru's sol rose ahead of the restart of the Las Bambas copper mine. Emerging market assets along with other riskier assets were trading in a narrow range for most part of the day as investors now price in a larger-than-expected three-quarter-percentage point interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. In the face of surging global inflationary pressures and fresh COVID restrictions in China, investors have become growingly risk averse. Latam currencies eased 0.2% on Tuesday, while stocks fell 0.6%. "If the Fed says, we do need to raise interest rates but we're not going to do it too aggressively, that's going to improve every other currency that at the moment is losing to the dollar," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex. Brazil's real shed 0.5%, staying near one-month lows. Services activity in Latin America's largest economy rose 0.2% in April from March, statistics agency IBGE said, below the 0.4% growth expected in a Reuters poll of economists. Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said tax reductions supported by the government allow prices not to be adjusted immediately, denying he had asked prices to be frozen while the country faces persistent inflation and President Jair Bolsonaro seeks re-election. Analysts at Credit Suisse expect still high inflation in Brazil to spread across item categories for the remainder of 2022, namely to food and fuel prices. Worries about rising food inflation and shortages have also affected sentiment in the developing world space. Mexico's peso lost 0.8%, while the Chilean peso shed 0.5%. Chile-based LATAM Airlines Group SA, the largest air transport group in Latin America, tumbled 12.3% after it asked a bankruptcy judge to approve $2.75 billion in new loans to fund the company's exit from Chapter 11. The Peruvian sol, however, outperformed its Latin American peers, rising to 3.75 to the dollar as it rebounded from one-month lows hit in the previous session. Investors were awaiting the start of a 30-day truce on Wednesday after a group of indigenous Peruvian communities agreed last week to temporarily lift a protest against MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine that forced the company to halt operations for more than 50 days, the longest in the mine's history. A Reuters poll of analysts showed Argentina's monthly inflation rate is expected to clock in at 5.2% in May, still painfully high but slower than the two previous months. The peso fell 0.2%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1905 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1016.92 0.05 MSCI LatAm 2130.99 -0.62 Brazil Bovespa 101767.94 -0.81 Mexico IPC 48557.46 0.23 Chile IPSA 5131.70 -0.01 Argentina MerVal 87253.85 -0.778 Colombia COLCAP 1478.08 -0.44 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1382 -0.53 Mexico peso 20.6209 -0.81 Chile peso 867 -0.53 Colombia peso 3959.5 0.05 Peru sol 3.7486 -0.31 Argentina peso 122.5000 -0.16 (interbank) Argentina peso 221 -2.26 (parallel) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Currency#Japanese Yen#The Bank Of Japan#The U S Federal Reserve#Boj#German
Reuters

Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), Valero Energy...
POTUS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Colombia revises up 2022 GDP growth and inflation projections

(Adds quote, details of other targets) By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas BOGOTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's Finance Ministry on Tuesday revised upward its 2022 gross domestic product growth and inflation estimates. GDP will grow 6.5%, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said during a presentation on fiscal targets, up from a previous projection of 5%. Inflation will end the year at 8.5%, he said, far above the original 4.3% estimate and nearly three times the central bank's long-term 3% target. "Fiscal targets for this year have shown how we've put the house in order after confronting the worst economic crash in our country's history," Restrepo said, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The central government deficit will be 5.6% of GDP, below the 6.2% previously expected, the minister said. Colombia this year will issue a smaller amount of foreign and local bonds than previously expected, Restrepo said. Proposed foreign paper offerings will total $4.4 billion, instead of a previous estimate of $6.22 billion, he said. About 49.7 trillion pesos of local TES bonds will be issued, less than the 52.2 trillion originally planned. Restrepo said 2022 tax revenue will rise to 202.4 trillion pesos ($50.4 billion), exceeding a previous estimate of 183 trillion pesos. Colombians will elect a replacement for President Ivan Duque on Sunday in a tight contest between leftist Senator Gustavo Petro and construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez. Whoever wins will face a divided congress and likely street protests, complicating efforts to carry out badly needed fiscal reforms, analysts and politicians have said. ($1 = 4,016.50 Colombian pesos) Previous Revised 2023 2022 2022 GDP 5% 6.5% 3.2% Inflation 4.3% 8.5% 5.6% Central gov't deficit (% of 6.2% 5.6% 3.6% GDP) Peso/dollar average 3,823 3,924 4,006 Tax revenue target (trln 183 202.4 244.4 pesos) Foreign bonds (bln USD) 6.22 4.40 6.0 Local TES bonds (trln pesos) 52.2 49.7 43.9 Average oil price per barrel $70 $100 $94.2 (USD) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ancient DNA solves mystery over origin of medieval Black Death

June 15 (Reuters) - Ancient DNA from bubonic plague victims buried in cemeteries on the old Silk Road trade route in Central Asia has helped solve an enduring mystery, pinpointing an area in northern Kyrgyzstan as the launching point for the Black Death that killed tens of millions of people in the mid-14th century.
SCIENCE
Reuters

U.S. awaits 'constructive' response from Tehran on nuclear deal

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday it awaits a constructive response from Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal without "extraneous" issues, a possible reference to Iran's demand its Revolutionary Guards be dropped from a U.S. terrorism list. "We await a constructive response from the...
POTUS
Reuters

Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid, after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession. The Federal Reserve raised...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise after Fed lifts rates by 75 bps

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday in volatile trade and Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, as it sought to tamper surging inflation. Investors seemed relieved that the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy