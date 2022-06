(Pleasant Hill, MO) -- The heat is on in Missouri this week. The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a heat advisory through Wednesday night. Meteorologist Brett Williams says high temperatures could reach 100 degrees today (Monday) in several parts of the state, and adds the overnight periods are “not really going to get very cool.” The Cape Girardeau area down into the Bootheel is under an excessive heat warning. Williams recommends getting things done outdoors in the morning or at night to avoid the heat of the day. He says folks working outside should wear light clothing, take plenty of breaks and drinks lot of water.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO