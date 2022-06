A Knob Noster man was arrested Sunday morning in Caldwell County. State Troopers arrested 48-year-old Jesse W Tackett at about 2:10 am for alleged failure to stop at a stop sign, no valid license – third or subsequent offense, a parole violation warrant for alleged failure to appear on traffic offenses, and a Lafayette County warrant for alleged failure to appear on traffic offenses. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

CALDWELL COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO