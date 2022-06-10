ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

757 Refresh community prayer event set for Friday night

By Brian Reese
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sFFtD_0g6eUqB000

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A community prayer event will be held in Chesapeake on Friday night for those who “want to see a change in the community … especially those who want to see change in gun violence throughout Hampton Roads.”

757 Refresh is happening at 7 p.m. at The Mount Global Fellowship of Churches Chesapeake, 215 Las Gaviotas Blvd.

State Sen. and president pro tempore Louise Lucas, House of Delegates Minority Leader Don Scott, Rep. Elaine Luria and other lawmakers are scheduled to attend.

“Amid recent events in the nation and our local community, we believe it’s time for us to UNITE for 757 Refresh,” a release for the event reads. “Bishop Kim Brown, along with Bishop Courtney McBath and other senior leaders in the 757, have agreed to come together for a night of prayer and worship. Our area political leadership will also be in attendance to give word and commitment on how they will use their voices and votes to influence our government to pass laws to protect our community better.”

Ash Jurberg

The Norfolk woman giving away millions

I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on a woman from Norfolk and her history of charitable giving.
NORFOLK, VA
WATCH: Spirit of Norfolk towed to new location

In the early morning hours Sunday, what's left of the Spirit of Norfolk was towed to a new location. Fort Monroe’s North Beach curfew hurts local business. Virginia Beach man gets 15 years for striking woman …. Fire at vacant Portsmouth house was intentionally …. Woman injured in shooting...
NORFOLK, VA
