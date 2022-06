HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Hobbs woman has died at a Lubbock hospital after she was shot in the chest. On June 12, Hobbs police were called to the 1000 block of West Berry for reports of a gunshot victim. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Melinda Heckard. She was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital where she was later transported out to a Lubbock hospital. She died from her injuries.

