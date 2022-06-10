ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC's Final Trades: Sabra Health Care, Eli Lilly, FedEx And This Way To Gain EV Exposure

By Priya Nigam
 4 days ago
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Sabra Health Care REIT Inc SBRA has an 8.5% yield and “a really terrific management team.” She added, “I think they’re just getting back on stable footing. So, now is the time to buy it.”

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group said Eli Lilly and Co’s LLY fundamentals are “great” and that the company has “low debt, high cash, 30% operating margins, healthy free cash flow.” He added that the company is “best in class” and that “it’s going to be a great stock.”

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he was staying in cash but “if the market really sells off tomorrow,” he would buy FedEx Corporation FDX.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management mentioned that ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT had a huge rally on a big deal with the National Electricians Union and has been flat after that. “That’s very positive,” he added.

