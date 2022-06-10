MSSU board approves tuition increase

A husband and wife with medical office experience chose to open a clinic of their own with the April 12 launch of The Village Chiropractic LLC. The first ownership venture for Dr. Tyler and Brenna Alsup opened at 4216 S. Cox Road, Ste. 132, in Magers Crossing. Brenna Alsup said her husband most recently worked for health care clinic Ozzie Smith Center of SWMO. Alsup said she formerly was a manager of a chiropractic office in Fort Worth, Texas, while her husband attended chiropractic school at Parker University in Dallas from 2016-19. The Village Chiropractic offers care for all ages, including treatment for spine-related injuries, such as back pain, sciatica and scoliosis. The clinic also treats other injuries, including carpal tunnel and whiplash. The 2,800-square-foot clinic employs three, she said, declining to disclose startup costs or the five-year lease rate with Magers Management Co.
