MSSU board approves tuition increase

Forvis LLP elected Jeff Lenhart and David Stotelmyer III as partners and promoted Matt Cash and Jess Myers to managing directors. Lenhart serves as director of the firm’s wealth adviser offices in Springfield, Branson and Joplin and is a member of the private client financial advisory team. He has 10 years of experience serving major national wealth management firms and holds a bachelor’s in business administration from University of Missouri-St. Louis and a master’s in personal financial planning from the College for Financial Planning in Colorado. Stotelmyer, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from University of Arkansas, is assistant accounting and auditing director for Forvis’ southern Missouri practice. With over a decade of audit service experience, Cash is a member of the firm’s higher education, construction and real estate national groups. He holds a bachelor’s in accounting from Drury University. Myers works in Forvis’ National Commercial Services Group and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Missouri State University.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO