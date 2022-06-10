Nick Hughes named new Unicoi police chief

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Megan Boswell, the woman charged with murdering her 15-month-old daughter, Evelyn, appeared in a Sullivan County courtroom on Monday. Judge James Goodwin granted a motion by the defense to move the trial back to February 6, 2023. Defense Attorney Brad Sproles asked for more time...
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Greeneville man has been charged after a stabbing following an altercation over food, according to a police report. Felipe Basquez has been charged with aggravated domestic assault following the incident that occurred around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Greeneville Police Department. A...
Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Buchanan County that left one man dead. The incident happened on Horn Mountain Road around 5 PM on Monday. Officials state a 2000 Ford Ranger drove off the side of the road and overturned multiple times before landing down an embankment.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man accused of killing a 4-year-old girl in Sullivan County in 2018 appeared in court Monday afternoon. Cody Webb has been charged in the death of Addyson Cain at a home in Colonial Heights. Webb is expected to have two separate trials -...
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Andy Hare will return as principal at Sullivan East High School, after pushback from the community. Parents and students started a petition after Hare was reassigned last month to the West Ridge Annex. In a press release, Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said...
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol Tennessee Police Department hosted a blood drive Saturday as part of a community outreach day. The department teamed up with Marsh Regional Blood Center. It was an opportunity for officers to answer questions and connect with the community. The donations from the drive...
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The city of Bristol, Tennessee said Tuesday that it has come to an agreement with Bristol, Virginia, regarding the Bristol, Virginia landfill. The agreement includes Bristol, Virginia closing the landfill and immediately taking actions to address the landfill's impacts, according to the Bristol, Tennessee statement.
COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Coeburn that happened Saturday evening. Authorities state the incident happened just before 5:30 PM on private property along Flatwoods Road. Police state a Geo Tracker was traveling on a gravel driveway when it ran off...
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has appointed Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby to serve on the Local Government Planning Advisory Committee. The committee is a statewide committee composed of seven officers of local governments from across the state. This committee advises the Commissioner of Economic and Community Development on local planning...
NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — More than $2,000 was raised to help a Southwest Virginia woman who lost her son. Family and friends identified 4-year-old Jacob Roberts as the boy who died last month in Norton. Community members put together a raffle with gift cards to help Jacob's mother with...
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new Eastman Credit Union location is set to have its ribbon cutting Thursday in Kingsport. The ribbon cutting will be at 225 Clinchfield Street at 11 a.m. Eastman has numerous locations throughout the Tri-Cities region. You can visit their website by clicking here.
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — One Southwest Virginia community is currently working to finalize its budget. At the end of May, Director of Finance for the Town of Abingdon, Steve Trotman told News 5 in an email, a comprehensive review of all services and related fees is underway. One area...
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special donation was given to Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium Monday morning. Nia Aishlie, 17, is Miss Tri-Cities' Outstanding Teen. She started the fundraiser "Bobs for Bay" after she found out their bobcat Kirby passed away. She donated $3,000 for the park to get...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new Johnson City restaurant is having its soft opening on Tuesday. BURG'r & BARREL is located at 330 Cherry Street. The restaurant will have limited seating in its indoor dining room beginning at 4:30 p.m. Folks must visit the restaurant's website and click the tab “Waitlist Me” and follow the instructions 30-45 minutes before coming.
Residents of Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise Counties are now eligible to apply for the Elk Landowner License Program. The Department of Wildlife Resources says the ELLP creates a partnership with landowners in the Elk Management Zone to allow elk hunting on private property. Landowners who enroll in the program can...
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Chase Hungate is back home this summer. After completing his first year of college baseball at VCU, Hungate will continue to develop his skills as a member of the Bristol State Liners. He joined the team Monday night at Greeneville. "I've heard a lot last...
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — People across our region pitched in to support K-9 officers at Paws in Blue in Jonesborough on Saturday. Jonesborough police have three K-9's right now and hope to add a fourth. The event raised money to support the food and vet costs for the department.
The United States Army celebrated it's 247th birthday on Tuesday. The Johnson City Army Recruiting Station honored the milestone with a cake cutting ceremony at Founder’s Park. Colors were presented by Science Hill High School JROTC. Leaders say they take pride in celebrating this birthday every year. "Really it's...
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — A company that makes plastic caps and closures for multiple industries in Russell County is expected to add 15 new jobs at its facility. Polycap has been awarded a grant of up to $100,000 from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Coalfield Workforce Development and Training Fund to the Russell County Industrial Development Authority (IDA).
JONESVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — Some Jonesville residents are concerned about a proposed placement of a suboxone clinic that has expressed interest in moving into a location near a school. News 5 spoke with a town council member who tells us the business, which would operate a suboxone clinic, has...
