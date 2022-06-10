Hangar party to honor new area aviation heroes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you thought yesterday was hot, today will be even hotter!. If we do catch a storm, it could be on the strong side. The threat for this is low at the moment. A heat advisory has been placed for our viewing area until Wednesday evening. This is because the work week ahead looks HOT and HUMID as the summertime heat makes a return! Heat indices will likely go above 100° each afternoon. We may catch a bit of relief Friday in the form of a weak cold front with a chance for a thunderstorm Thursday and Friday. Temps still look toasty as we move toward Father’s Day weekend, however.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO