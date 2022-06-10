ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

11U Upper Deck Baseball team brings home a championship

 4 days ago
The 11U Upper Deck Baseball team under the direction of Head Coach Chris Bogenhagen took home the championship of “Twin Oaks Summer Slam”...

JC Post

Brigade improve to 6-0 on the season

Junction City used a seven-run third inning to open up a close game and rolled on to a 14-2 win over the Lawrence Travelers at Rathert Field. Cade Perkins picked up the pitching victory. The game was called after seven innings due to a 10-run rule. Junction City will play...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Torch Run benefits Special Olympics Kansas

Members of the Junction City - Geary County law enforcement and a Fort Riley Soldier contingent participated in the 41st annual Torch Run on Tuesday. The run began in Manhattan, moved across Ft. Riley and then through Junction City to Heritage Park. Jacob LaMunyon, Kansas Special Olympics, said all the...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

City deals with lifeguard shortage at the Swimming Pool

Lifeguard shortages have affected the Junction City swimming pool this season. Parks & Recreation Director, Nic Youngers, noted in the City Manager's recent 515 report that officials anticipated having 10 additional lifeguards this month. Out of the 10 candidates only two attended the lifeguard class and passed the pre-swim test.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Free family fish camp is scheduled on Saturday

Fishing's Future and Geary County Fish & Game Association have announced that there will be a free Family Fish Camp this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Gathering Pond in the Milford Outlet Park below the Milford Lake Dam. Bring your fishing poles. There will also be...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Eagle Scout Dr. Thomas Craig will be honored

Boy Scouts of America National Eagle Scout Association's National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award will be presented on Saturday, June 18 at the Junction City Marriott Convention Center. The Investment in Character & Leadership event will begin with a welcome at 6p.m. followed at 6:30 p.m.by the dinner and award presentation.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Tornado from Saturday night storm in northeast Kansas

MARSHALL COUNTY —A tornado rolled through the northeast Kansas community of Marysville Saturday evening, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's department. The storm caused considerable damage to homes and downed power lines across the region. The high wind from the storm also caused damage in other northeast Kansas communities...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
JC Post

There is a change of command at Irwin Army Community Hospital

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Irwin Army Community Hospital on Fort Riley officially welcomed a new commanding officer on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday morning Fort Riley says Col. Anthony D. Gray, former director of logistics for Brooke Army Medical Center and Regional Health Command - Central G4, Joint Base San Antonio, in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, took command of Irwin Army Community Hospital from Col. Edgar G. Arroyo during a ceremony on Cavalry Parade Field.
RILEY, KS
#Upper Deck Baseball
JC Post

Kansas man dies after motorcycle rear-ends SUV

REPUBLIC COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in Republic County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle driven by Scott McIntosh, 58, Olathe, was eastbound on U.S. 36 two miles east of Bellville. The motorcycle attempted to pass a...
REPUBLIC COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Vacation ready: K-State veterinarian shares summer travel tips for pet owners

MANHATTAN — Summer travel season is in full swing. A Kansas State University veterinarian says there are many factors to consider when deciding to travel with your pets. "Make sure that the trip you have planned is suitable for your pet," said Susan Nelson, clinical professor of clinical sciences at the university's Veterinary Health Center. "Many pets experience anxiety when traveling in vehicles or suffer from motion sickness, so it may not be a good idea to take them with you. If you have no option but to take them, you can talk to your veterinarian about medications to help ease their anxiety or nausea."
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Preliminary Riley Co. damage assessment: $9.74 million of storm damage

RILEY COUNTY —The preliminary storm damage assessment for Riley County is estimated at $9.74 million, according to a media release from the county. A team from the Riley County Appraiser’s Office and Manhattan Fire Department’s Risk Reduction Division performed assessments of 41 residential and business properties which sustained storm damage. A total of 20 properties received major damage and 3 homes were declared completely destroyed. The total value of properties surveyed is estimated at $26.8 million.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Storm sweeps through the region

Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges reported that the Saturday night thunderstorm knocked out electricity in areas to the south and east of Junction City. Heavy rain along with 60-70 mile per hour wind gusts occurred. In the Ascher - Clarks Creek - Humboldt Creek Road area winds were estimated near 80 mile per hour, there was tree damage on Ascher Road, and up to 2.5 inches of rain in the Clarks Creek area.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Straight line winds, not tornado, caused damage in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY— After performing an in-person assessment and further analyzing radar data, the National Weather Service of Topeka has determined the storm damage in Riley County on June 11 was caused by straight line winds and not a tornado. Some areas of Manhattan experienced straight line wind speeds of 100 mph, which is the equivalent of wind speeds in an EF1 tornado without the rotation.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Suspect jailed in Kansas after 2-state, 100-mph chase

BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a 2-state chase. On Monday, Richardson County Nebraska deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit. Speeds reached over 100 mile per hour and continued into Brown County Kansas, according to a media release. Brown County Deputies, were...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police capture Kan. man wanted for stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on June 1, have captured the suspect identified as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. Just after 2:30p.m. June 1, police were dispatched to the Dillons store at 2010 SE 29th Street in Topeka in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Michael Hern.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Junction City man hospitalized after motorcycle accident

RILEY COUNTY—A Junction City man was injured in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Saturday in Riley County. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 68-year-old Philip Washington of Junction City had crashed near mile marker 180 on Fort Riley Blvd. EMS...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police arrest woman for shooting after standoff at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. On Friday, police responded to the 500 block of SW Lincoln in Topeka in an attempt to locate an individual wanted in questioning to for the shooting that occurred early in the day, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Response Team members and Negotiators also responded to the scene trying to make contact with the individual inside.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
