11U Upper Deck Baseball team brings home a championship

MANHATTAN — Summer travel season is in full swing. A Kansas State University veterinarian says there are many factors to consider when deciding to travel with your pets. "Make sure that the trip you have planned is suitable for your pet," said Susan Nelson, clinical professor of clinical sciences at the university's Veterinary Health Center. "Many pets experience anxiety when traveling in vehicles or suffer from motion sickness, so it may not be a good idea to take them with you. If you have no option but to take them, you can talk to your veterinarian about medications to help ease their anxiety or nausea."

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO