One dies in two-vehicle crash on I-70 in St. Louis
FOX2now.com
4 days ago
One person died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night at Interstate 70 and Union Boulevard.
A car accident was reported around 4:50 a.m. in Bellville Tuesday morning.
(Jefferson County) A two-vehicle accident sent two people to the hospital on Monday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 29-year-old Nathan Hochthurn of Eureka was traveling Eastbound on Route PP and near Shady Lane in his Volkswagon Jetta when he was struck from behind by a Ford Escape driven by 24-year-old Pamela Bradshaw of High Ridge. The two vehicles traveled into the ditch on the right side of the roadway and overturned, Hochthurn’s vehicle struck a mailbox and a tree. Bradshaw and her passenger, 23-year-old Joshua Rogers of Florissant, were both taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South, Bradshaw with Moderate injuries, and Rogers with minor injuries. The accident happened at 3:49 Monday afternoon.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man was shot in a Walnut Park East neighborhood Tuesday. The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the 5700 block of Amelia. Police found the victim on a porch suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he was...
ST. LOUIS – A 22-year-old St. Louis man has been charged in connection with a violent, high-speed crash on Interstate 64 earlier this year that injured several people, including two police officers. The crash happened on Monday, January 24, around 6:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 at...
(Madison County) A Fredericktown woman was airlifted to the hospital after driving off of US-67 in Madison County Monday evening. 58-year-old Judith Cooper was traveling southbound in a Kia Soul when she drove off the left side of the road, struck a median and overturned. Cooper received moderate injuries and was flown to Mercy St. Louis. The accident happened around 5:15 Monday evening one mile north of Cherokee Pass.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for suspects accused of damaging and searching through multiple cars in South City Monday. Police say they found numerous vehicles, between the 2600 to the 3000 block of Missouri, with busted windows. Some of them were also rummaged through, according to officials.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in north St. Louis City early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 4:37 a.m. near O’Fallon Street and Lewis Street. Police said the man was found dead at the scene. No further information has...
Some people in Jefferson County recently got a surprise when a bear traveled to different cities in the area. Unfortunately, that bear died after a semi-truck hit it on Interstate 55 near Herculaneum, Missouri, Monday afternoon.
FILE - A photo of police lights at night. (Douglas Sacha/Getty Images) First responders were summoned to two accidents on Sunday. At 2 p.m. Sunday a motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle crash on a ramp from Illinois 255 to Illinois 143 in Wood River.
DITTMER, Mo. — A 4-year-old girl was saved from the Big River in Dittmer, Missouri, Sunday. A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened on Browns Ford Road. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, which is now handling the investigation, said three bystanders managed to save the girl after she was carried away by the current.
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Officer Colin Ledbetter, 26, never imagined he’d be walking on to the field of Busch Stadium, let alone throwing out the first pitch. But the fact that the St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer is able to walk at all is a testament to his will to live.
