Phoenix, AZ

Paying more but getting less at the grocery store. Welcome to Shrinkflation.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Millions of Americans are paying for their favorite food and items but are getting less in return. The problem? Many are facing the problem right now and don’t’ even know it. “It kind of feels like you’ve been had,” says Professor Hitendra Chaturvedi with...

AZFamily

Major retailers have an inventory problem

Ahead of what's expected to be a difficult wildfire season, On Your Side's Susan Campbell is looking at the cost of rebuilding after devastation. Much like everything else, the cost is going up significantly. |. Retailers like Target are being forced to cut prices, and other big box stores now...
PHOENIX, AZ
Jeremy Beren

"Hot labor summer" rolls into Phoenix as workers demonstrate solidarity with Amazon Labor Union

(Phoenix) — Amazon Labor Union president Chris Smalls made himself heard, loud and clear, at the 2600 Tower's locked back entrance. "We've got to walk out of these buildings. We shouldn't be working in 100-plus degrees — that's ridiculous. We've got to get (Amazon) workers to that point where they're militant enough to say 'we're not going to work until they get some proper AC in this building,'" Smalls said. "We're going to get involved. That's why we came here today. We want to make sure that we are connected with the community ... we're not stopping. This is just the beginning."
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Inflation causing some Arizona homeowners to be underinsured

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With the threat of wildfires across Arizona, it is time to check your homeowner’s insurance policy. The cost to rebuild after a disaster is rising, and because of the pace of inflation, many homeowners may not realize they are underinsured. Lisa Cooper was forced to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Lifestyle
ABC 15 News

Valley family fights insurance company and wins

Kessler Schutt isn't a typical 11-year-old girl. She is a self-taught artist who paints. Sometimes it's fruits and vegetables. "Veggies and fruit matter to me," she said, "So I wanted to honor them." Other times it's an abstract piece. One she likes to show is a canvas with hues of...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best Bites: This is Not Your Average Tuna Melt

Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. The Hatch...
PHOENIX, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Sorona Quest expands carside services

BULLHEAD CITY — In the coming months, Bullhead City residents may not even need to leave their car to get routine blood work done. Sonora Quest Laboratories is piloting a carside option for routine laboratory testing at three of its Patient Service Centers in Scottsdale, Sun Lakes and Bullhead City.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
oucampus.org

Close to Everything & Great Price

We have everything you are looking for! We have beautiful one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans include walk-in closets, upgraded black appliances and private patios. Stand up showers or bathtubs available.Pets Welcome! No weight limit (2 per apartment) (Breed Restrictions Apply) Gated Access with key pad for...
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

SRP: 4,500 customers in Gilbert and Chandler lost power

SRP said power was out for just under two hours on Tuesday afternoon. Around 4,500 customers in Gilbert and Chandler were affected. The high was 104 degrees, with temperatures expected to reach 110 near the weekend. The reason for the power outage was unknown as of late Tuesday. This is...
GILBERT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s why developer sees Phoenix as next land of opportunity

Soon, Belgravia Group will share a home with many more of Chicago’s bests, including Cubs Spring Training, Portillo’s and Lou Malnati’s Pizza. Our Chicago-based development group chose Phoenix for our very first out-of-market development — Portico, located at the 101 and Scottsdale Road in North Scottsdale. Portico will be a community of luxury condominiums, scheduled to open in 2023 with one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom options ranging from $540,000 to $1.7 million.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How Arizona’s housing shortage puts state’s red-hot economy at risk

Could failure to solve Arizona’s housing shortage puts Arizona’s red-hot economy at risk?. By every metric, the Arizona economy continues to fire on all cylinders, as evidenced by several recent studies and statistics. A recent deep dive into U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics by Skynova ranked our state third in the nation for workforce gain, with a 7.8 percent increase in jobs added between 2017 and last year. Meanwhile, Arizona’s unemployment rate sits at 3.2 percent, a level of employment success not seen for most of the past half-century. And Moody’s “Back to Normal Index,” which tracks how quickly state economies have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, puts Arizona’s economy at 99 percent of where the state was in March 2020. That ranks eighth out of the 50 states.
ARIZONA STATE
northcentralnews.net

Goodwill store opens on Bethany

A new Goodwill location opened in North Central with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Friday, April 22. Located at 1515 E. Bethany Home Rd., Suite 160, in Phoenix, the retail store and donation center is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Gas Station Owner Sells Cheaper Gas At A Loss To Help Others

With local gas prices approaching $6 a gallon, Phoenix gas station owner Jaswiendre Singh knows his customers are in a tough spot and is doing something to help them at the pump. As of Wednesday night, his suppliers were charging him $5.66 a gallon, but he was only selling his...
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona COVID-19 cases are up, but symptoms are much milder, doctor says

PHOENIX - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are up in the state, so an Arizona doctor is explaining the trends going on 5 months after January's omicron variant surge. Many are testing positive for COVID-19 right now after making it through the entire pandemic without getting sick. Family physician in Phoenix,...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

3 high-profile Arizonans recovering from COVID. All of them were vaccinated

PHOENIX — Three high-profile Arizonans each independently announced on Monday that they had tested positive for COVID-19 Gov. Doug Ducey, State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman and Cindy McCain all said they had the virus. None of them are reporting severe symptoms. All three reported that they had been vaccinated before.
ARIZONA STATE

