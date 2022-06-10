Committee for Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders and Value Maximization Files New Investor Presentation

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5-axis CNC Machining Centers Market is part of the Global Industrial Machinery Sector categorized by Technavio. Moreover, the value chain of the market includes- Inputs, Inbound logistics, Operations, Outbound logistics, Marketing and sales, Service, Support activities, and Innovation. In 2020, the market in focus experienced slow growth due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Countries such as India and China have been severely affected by the pandemic. Governments of most countries in APAC have introduced emergency legislation that imposes restrictions on industrial activities and business or personal travel and transportation, thereby disrupting the supply chain. However, once the situation is under control, the market in focus will grow. To overcome the losses incurred during the pandemic, many companies have cut down costs by lowering the number of employees. Furthermore, to sustain and compete in the market, vendors are entering into strategic partnerships.

