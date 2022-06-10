ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Committee for Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders and Value Maximization Files New Investor Presentation

By Committee for Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholders, Value Maximization
 4 days ago
-Corrects the Many Misstatements and Fabrications in Lichtenstein/Steel Partners Report. EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eileen Drake (the CEO of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE: AJRD)) and Gen. Kevin Chilton (Ret.), Thomas Corcoran and Gen. Lance Lord (Ret.) (three of its Independent Directors) issued the following statement:. "This...

MGIC Investment Corporation Announces Redemption of Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes due 2023

MILWAUKEE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today announced that it is exercising its option to redeem all of its outstanding 5.75% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Notes"). The redemption date is July 15, 2022, and the redemption price is equal to par plus a make-whole premium and accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. As of the date hereof, there was approximately $242.3 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding.
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ("Stronghold" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SDIG) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages CareDx, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CDNA

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) between February 24, 2021 and May 5, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important July 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased CareDx securities...
Modine To Host Investor & Analyst Day in New York City on June 22, 2022

Modine's executive leadership team to provide unique insight into the Company's multi-year strategy, financial outlook and business opportunities. RACINE, Wis., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst Day at The New York Stock Exchange in New York City, NY on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
ALICE Technologies Raises $30M Series B Funding Round

New Capital to Fuel Growth as Global Contractors Adopt Construction Optioneering. MENLO PARK, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction technology leader ALICE Technologies today announced a $30M funding round led by Vanedge Capital. Additional new investors include Bouygues, Gaingels, GRID Capital, JLL Spark, and MetaPlanet, which joined the round along with existing investors Future Ventures, Merus Capital, and Rising Tide. ALICE Technologies' construction optioneering platform helps large contractors plan, bid and build complex infrastructure and commercial projects more efficiently and with reduced risk.
Global Industrial Cleaning Procurement - Sourcing and Intelligence Report Predicts This Market to Surpass USD 1.44 Billion, Rising at 5.29% CAGR From 2021 to 2025 - Exclusive Report by SpendEdge

Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge' s actionable insights. SpendEdge Is the Preferred Procurement Market Intelligence Partner for 120+ Fortune 500 Firms. NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Industrial Cleaning Procurement market is expected to garner USD 1.44 Billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 5.29% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers all-inclusive insights into the present condition and future scope of the industry by deeply analyzing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.
Visulon releases a New 3D plugin, Custom viewer, and Image compression, all free with its core platform

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Visulon announces the release and availability of advanced 3D image management technologies to enhance faster adoption of 3D for apparel, footwear, fashion, and sports brands. Vi3D is a set of tools designed in-house with new front-end and cloud technologies. Vi3D tools incorporate...
GLS US Upgrades its Hayward Hub with an Automated Sortation System

The State-of-the-Art Solution Can Scan, Weigh, and Measure up to 5,000 Parcels Per Hour. HAYWARD, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GLS US, a shipping company that provides parcel and freight delivery services throughout the West announced that it has invested in an automated sortation system for its Hayward Hub. The state-of-the-art system is capable of scanning, weighing, and measuring up to 5,000 parcels each hour. It can also automatically sort individual parcels to predetermined sort lanes according to their delivery destination.
MolecuLight Awarded Point-of-Care Wound Imaging Devices Agreement with Premier, Inc.

Contract Awarded for Products that Bring Improvement to the Health Care Industry. PITTSBURGH, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MolecuLight Corp., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for the real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announces it has been awarded a new group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. – a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers. The MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging devices were also awarded Premier's Technology Breakthrough designation signifying innovative products that are helping clinicians to improve the state of wound care and ultimately to improve outcomes.
5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market: 1.93% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | FANUC Corp. and Haas Automation Inc. among Key Market Contributors| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5-axis CNC Machining Centers Market is part of the Global Industrial Machinery Sector categorized by Technavio. Moreover, the value chain of the market includes- Inputs, Inbound logistics, Operations, Outbound logistics, Marketing and sales, Service, Support activities, and Innovation. In 2020, the market in focus experienced slow growth due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Countries such as India and China have been severely affected by the pandemic. Governments of most countries in APAC have introduced emergency legislation that imposes restrictions on industrial activities and business or personal travel and transportation, thereby disrupting the supply chain. However, once the situation is under control, the market in focus will grow. To overcome the losses incurred during the pandemic, many companies have cut down costs by lowering the number of employees. Furthermore, to sustain and compete in the market, vendors are entering into strategic partnerships.
SecureKloud launches CloudEdge platform to ease cloud adoption

Platform-as-a-service model to cut down costs by 80%; Make cloud integration 90% faster. PLEASANTON, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureKloud Technologies, a leading provider of cloud transformation solutions, has announced the launch of its Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering, CloudEdge, a fully secure and compliant platform that empowers organizations to leverage the power of automation and experience the agile deployment of holistic cloud work environments 10x faster at a fraction of the cost.
Innovent and IASO Bio Present Updated Data of BCMA CAR-T Cell Therapy (Equecabtagene Autoleucel) at EHA 2022

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, and IASO Biotherapeutics ("IASO Bio"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, and manufacturing innovative cell therapies and antibody products, today jointly announced that the updated data from phase 1/2 study of Equecabtagene Autoleucel (Innovent R&D code: IBI326, IASO Bio R&D code: CT103A), a fully-human anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM), was presented in the form of an oral presentation at the 27th European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting in Vienna on June 9-12, 2022.
Walker & Dunlop Arranges $162.4 Million in Financing from Northwind Group for SHVO's Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue

BETHESDA, Md., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it arranged $162,400,000 in construction financing for Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue, New York City's first turn-key branded residences available for sale. Located directly on Fifth Avenue at the intersection of East 54th Street in the heart of Manhattan's Plaza District, the property will be managed and operated by Mandarin Oriental, providing owners with access to luxury, five-star hotel services, without the hotel guests. Manhattan-based Northwind Group provided the whole loan solution through its discretionary debt fund. Northwind Group has originated in the last year $840 million of loans secured by 76 properties in NYC, Houston, Miami, and Chicago.
EHA 2022 | Ascentage Pharma Releases Encouraging Results of Bcl-2 Inhibitor Lisaftoclax (APG-2575) in Chinese Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

SUZHOU, China, and ROCKVILLE, MD, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today announced that it has released results from a Phase I study of the company's novel Bcl-2-selective inhibitor lisaftoclax (APG-2575) in Chinese patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL) at the 2022 European Hematology Association Hybrid Congress (EHA 2022).
