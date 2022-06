If you would like to use your phone as a key you may be interested in a new digital keyless lock system called ProximiKey. Specifically designed to enable you to manage, share and open locks using your Android or iOS phone. Created by a team of engineers and designers based in Copenhagen, Denmark the ProximiKey keyless lock has been launched via Kickstarter with the aim of raising the required funds to make the jump from concept into production. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $77 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates).

