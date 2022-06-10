ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Woman accused of flashing knife at Quarry Sephora employee during robbery, police say

KSAT 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for allegedly robbing the Sephora store at the Quarry and threatening an employee with a knife, according to San Antonio police. Athena Dalymple, 33, was arrested on Thursday on a charge...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 6

Common.Sense
4d ago

She looks friendly! Probably just a misunderstanding and she need a discount on her next purchase!!

Reply(1)
4
