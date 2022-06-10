Girl, 5, in critical condition after near-drowning at Monroe water park, city says

MONROE, N.C. — A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after she nearly drowned at a Monroe water park on Thursday, a spokesperson for the city told Channel 9.

On Thursday at about 12:45 p.m., the girl was found unresponsive in the water at the Monroe Aquatics and Fitness Center Outdoor Water Park, the city said.

Immediately, MAFC lifeguards and an off-duty EMT at the facility performed lifesaving measures until they detected a faint pulse, the city said. Firefighters got to the scene in under two minutes and continued CPR until Union EMS arrived.

According to the spokesperson, she was rushed to a local hospital and then later flown to Charlotte for treatment. As of Friday afternoon, the girl remains in critical condition.

“Our first thoughts are with the family at this time. We can’t imagine how difficult this is for them and all who were involved,” Interim City Manager Brian Borne said in a statement. “We are thoroughly investigating the incident, talking to witnesses and staff and reviewing all video footage available to determine why and how this occurred.”

At the time of the incident, the water park had eight lifeguards on active duty, the city said. Three guards were on break and one back-up lifeguard and a supervising senior lifeguard were on site at the time. The Aquatics Division Supervisor was also on site. All are certified lifeguards, the spokesperson said.

The city added there were about 105 people at the water park when the incident happened with 60 of those people in the water. The water park makes hourly announcements regarding swim safety and has rules and regulations posted for all as they enter the park.

The water park will remain closed through Monday as the investigation continues, the city said. The time off will allow staff to regroup after what the spokesperson called a “traumatic” experience for the lifeguards.

(WATCH BELOW: Recent drownings increase concern for water safety with summer on the way)

©2022 Cox Media Group