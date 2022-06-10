An age test…

There has been confusion on what is old ever since Methuselah applied for social security after several hundred years on earth. He was denied benefits and kept procrastinating until he passed away at the age of 969 years old.

I am taking some liberties with history; but, the biblical book of Genesis says he lived that long; and, in my mind, that’s old.

How old is old? Your pet is old at 15; but your oak tree is a teenager after 50 years. This question has still not been cleared up. You can now join the Association of Retired People (AARP) when you reach 50. You can get a senior discount at some stores at differing ages; but, you are still considered a senior.

Which brings to mind the Riddle of the Sphinx. It is the mythical monster with a human head and a lion’s body. Supposedly, you had to answer the riddle to be allowed to pass by. The question was what has one voice, four feet in the morning, two in the afternoon and three at night?

The answer is “Man.” He crawls on all fours early as an infant, walks on two feet in the middle of life, and uses a cane late in life. I am in the night period of life; or as golfers say, I’m on the back nine.

I know that I have more history than future; but, I’m going to stretch it out as far as I can. My next birthday I will officially become an “Octogenarian.” I always thought that was a definition for some object’s shape.

For the record, I am now a “Septuagenarian” for what that’s worth. Look that up in your Funk & Wagnalls.

Following is my test to see if you are a senior citizen or not. This is a list of my making; so, you know I would ace it. See how many of the following you can answer “yes” to.

• You have more bottles in your medicine cabinet than behind your bar;

• You remember watching baseball’s World Series when it was an afternoon game;

• You collected and redeemed S & H Green Stamps;

• You remember an attendant pumped your gas, washed the windshield and checked the oil in your car. New Jersey refugees can skip this question. They pump your gas; but, I’ll bet they don’t do the little extras;

• You had to wait until you were 21 years old to vote;

• You know what a test pattern looked like on TV;

• You had to stay after school and dust the erasers on the side of the building as a punishment for something;

• You waited until after 7 p.m. on Sunday to call Grandma because the long distance rates went down then;

• You remember when professional athletes worked off season jobs to supplement their salary and support their family;

• You wait during Daylight Savings Time for it to get dark so you can go to bed;

• You watched black and white programming on a TV screen the size of a window pane that was on a set the size of a refrigerator;

• You have driven a car with a running board;

• You were out of school and employed full time when you heard John Kennedy had been shot.

You can do your own evaluation as to how well you did on the quiz. I leave you with the following thought. It’s not so much how much time you have left, as what you do with it.

God bless and have a great day.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.