West Virginia Law barring abortions because of disability goes into effect

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A new West Virginia law going into effect Friday prevents patients from getting abortions because they believe their child will be born with a disability.

The ban, which was signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justicein March, provides exceptions in the case of a medical emergency or in cases where a fetus is “nonmedically viable.”

It was one of the more controversial bills passed during the 2022 legislative session. Its supporters said it would help protect people with disabilities. Justice posted about his signature of the “Unborn Child with a Disability Protection and Education Act” on Twitter to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

He said then that the bill gives “deserved respect to our Down Syndrome community.”

Others say the proposal was just another tool to further limit abortion in West Virginia, which is currently barred after 20 weeks.

West Virginia has only one clinic that provides abortion services, the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston.

