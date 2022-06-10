ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBEC AM

Nice! Area Supermarket Chain Is Raising Employees’ Pay

By Eric Greene
WBEC AM
WBEC AM
 4 days ago

With stores all over Berkshire County, Springfield-based supermarket chain Big Y wants to show its employees a little gratitude. That's right. According to a media statement from Big Y, nearly 7,600 employees will be receiving a pay hike very soon. Apparently, this is Big Y's way of showing how...

1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBEC AM

MA Employers Need to be Very Careful When Conducting Job Interviews

We've been spending a lot of time lately warning and informing Massachusetts residents of a number of different scams that have been occurring on a regular basis. For example, we recently discussed a very serious scam that is putting women in dangerous situations which you can read about by going here. In addition, you'll want to keep your head up and eyes open as there is a baby formula scam taking place. There's also the FedEx Email Scam that Berkshire County residents are experiencing. Case and point, I almost fell for this scam. The amount of scams going around is astounding and many of them are happening here in Massachusetts including the Berkshires. You really have to protect yourself 24/7 in this day in age.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Health Board Considers Fine-Tuning Tobacco Rules

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health is looking into fine-tuning the city's tobacco product regulations. Tri-Town Health Department Director James Wilusz recommended various amendments to the city's tobacco ordinance at the board's June meeting. The two main suggestions address products that slip through the state's bans and "smoking bars."
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Driving in MA with This Expired Item Will Cause You Absolute Misery

When I was growing up in northern Berkshire County, I like many others, was excited about getting my driver's license. Of course, I had to go through Driver's Education, study the manuals, and take the road tests. It was certainly an exciting time. In addition, I had a car lined up ready to go as I purchased my brother's girlfriend's car from her parents which was a 1988 Buick Regal, silver, with two riveted metal plates near each rear tire to cover up some rust spots. Plus, the gas gauge was broken. In case you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas once. That situation occurred on North Summer Street in Adams and guess what? It never happened again. That was a fun experience...lol. Needless to say, I was driving in style but it was my first car, and I was just happy to have the freedom to drive.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Y Foods#Big Y#Table Vine
Q 105.7

School District in Albany County Ranked #1 for Six Years in a Row

For the 6th year in a row, a school district in Albany County has been ranked #1 in the annual "Schools Report" according to a business review. The last few years weren't easy for our Upstate New York schools, and as area educators get set to enjoy a few months off during the summer, this comes as good news heading into that much-needed break.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WCVB

Favorite Massachusetts tree varieties in trouble as climate warms

CONCORD, Mass. — Trees play a critical role in managing our ecosystems, but many of our favorite Massachusetts trees are in trouble as our climate warms. As temperatures warm, certain species of trees, such as the sugar maples, are dying, and local arborists have seen the trend accelerate during the past decade.
CONCORD, MA
WNYT

Plans unveiled to transform Glens Falls street

People in Glens Falls are getting their first look at big plans to redevelop South Street. The mayor and Bonacio Construction unveiled plans and drawings Monday for the new Market Center, which will be home to a farmers' market and small events center. During an information session at Crandall Library...
GLENS FALLS, NY
schenectadymetroplex.com

City of Schenectady Paving 14 Miles of Road in 2022

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — So far this year, the City of Schenectady has already paved 8.5 centerline miles of roadway, with an additional 5.5 centerline miles scheduled before the end of the year. In total, we are scheduled to pave more miles of roadway this year than any year in the past decade.
WBEC AM

MA Residents Should Be Concerned Over This Rare but Fatal Tick Virus

Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.
franklincountynow.com

Life Star Medical Transport From Colrain Sunday

Photo Courtesy of the Colrain Firefighters’ Association. (Colrain, MA) The Colrain Fire Department responded to a medical call Sunday, June 12th. The call required Life Star transport to Baystate Trauma Care in Springfield. Colrain and Shelburne Center Fire Departments established a landing zone for the helicopter on Smead Hill Road in Colrain. Colrain Police Department was also on scene along with both of the Colrain Ambulances. No update yet on the condition of the person transported to Baystate.
COLRAIN, MA
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy