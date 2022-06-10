Young, Sherman Lee

Terri McAlister Padgett, age 46 of Christiansburg, VA, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022 to be with her Heavenly Father after a courageous battle with cancer. Terri “Te-Te” was best known for her passionate commitment to her children. The activities and interests of Madison, Mac, and Emma, were the primary focus of her time and attention. Terri took great pride in watching them perform and excel in activities like gymnastics, football, lacrosse, track, and cheerleading from sandlot and rec league through college. Terri loved following the local high school teams and supported the players and coaches. She loved tailgating at Hokie games with friends and family. Terri was a creative cook with a gift for baking cakes for special occasions. Her creative talents were also shown in the incredible Halloween costumes she made for her children.

1 DAY AGO