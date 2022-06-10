Young, Sherman Lee

Sherman Lee Young was born May 10, 1940 to Zella Lee Young-Wade (who preceded him in death) in Blacksburg, Virginia. He passed away on May 25, 2022. He was affectionately known as “Lee” to his family and friends. Sherman received his education in the Virginia Public School System, he played the...
Elizabeth Dalton McCauley of Christiansburg, Virginia quietly passed away at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center on June 1, 2022, attended by her children. She was 81 years old. Catherine Elizabeth Dalton, known as Elizabeth to her family and friends, was born in Charleston, South Carolina on May 14, 1941 to Joseph and Catherine Dalton.
Norfa “Vicky” Brown Smith, 85, of Pulaski, Virginia died on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Highland Ridge Rehab Center in Dublin Virginia. She was born January 23, 1937. She is preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Lewis Smith, a son, Larry Allen Smith, along with two granddaughters.
Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin was joined by Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and Virginia Tech President Tim Sands to announce a public-private partnership uniting industry, government, and academia to drive talent development and increased labor force participation in Virginia. The partnership builds upon Boeing’s $50 million, multi-year commitment that helped jump-start...
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. A press conference will be streamed live on Colorado’s Park County Coroner’s Office Facebook page, where officials plan to identify a John Doe they believe is a Roanoke man. This is in connection to human remains that were found by hikers while hiking off-trail near Hay Creek in Lost Creek Wilderness. The conference is taking place at 10 a.m. in Fairplay, Colorado.
Daniel Henry Hughett, age 73 of Barren Springs, Virginia passed away peacefully Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born July 15, 1948 in Pulaski County he was the son of the late Albert Carter Hughett & Rachel Hardy Hughett. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Olinger, granddaughter, Terri Foutz, brother, Richard Hughett and sisters, Irene Worrell, Janie Spangler and most recently Phyllis Hanks.
Donna Victoria Pennington Kirk, 67, passed away at her home in Blacksburg on Thursday, June 9, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, the daughter of Ruth Mozella Denny Pennington and the late Robert Lee Pennington, Sr. Donna was a member of the Dublin High School Class of 1972. After high...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Motorcyclists around Roanoke met up to take a ride for charity on Saturday. The Roanoke Valley Harley Owners Group went for a 100-mile ride to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network, which includes Carilion Clinic. The ride started at the Roanoke Valley Harley Davidson and ended back at Belmont Park. Fundraising efforts […]
Terri McAlister Padgett, age 46 of Christiansburg, VA, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022 to be with her Heavenly Father after a courageous battle with cancer. Terri “Te-Te” was best known for her passionate commitment to her children. The activities and interests of Madison, Mac, and Emma, were the primary focus of her time and attention. Terri took great pride in watching them perform and excel in activities like gymnastics, football, lacrosse, track, and cheerleading from sandlot and rec league through college. Terri loved following the local high school teams and supported the players and coaches. She loved tailgating at Hokie games with friends and family. Terri was a creative cook with a gift for baking cakes for special occasions. Her creative talents were also shown in the incredible Halloween costumes she made for her children.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Four Lynchburg locals are sharing what they call an experience of a lifetime. The group, who’ve become better known as the Lynchburg Loonies, are trading their gym in Forest, VA for the big stage in San Antonio, TX. They made their debut on American Ninja...
Jerry Robert Radford, 73 of Floyd, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Pratt Radford; daughter-in-law, Misty Cheek Radford; parents, Johnnie & Zorene Radford; and in-laws, Billy Pratt, Dale Pratt, Irving Pratt, Kaye Conner, and Ethel Pratt.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — One ice cream man is helping Lynchburg cool off this summer the good old fashioned way. People call him ‘Pops,’ but his real name is Robert Jacobs. He bought his authentic 1967 ice cream truck in January, fulfilling his post-retirement dream to give kids the classic experience he had in his […]
Established in 1786, Rocky Mount is the county seat of Franklin County, Virginia. It has a population of around 5,000 people. It's hard to say no to a tourist location that provides fresh air, excitement, and indoor and outdoor entertainment. Rocky Mount is a beautiful spot to enjoy the small-town...
Natural Bridge is a small unincorporated community in Rockbridge County, Virginia. You can find Natural Bridge there, a natural arch and the community's namesake. Its location in the mountains and greenery provides many activities with nature and wildlife native to the community. Interested to know more about this place?. Here...
Roanoke, Va. – It was tough for the community to say goodbye to The Roanoker Restaurant just a couple of weeks ago. But a piece of the restaurant’s history will now live on at a Roanoke fire station. The Roanoker Restaurant looks bare since the restaurant shut its...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Supreme Court has ruled against the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in a legal battle with its neighbors. The dispute started in 2017, when the center wanted to expand to help additional animals. Neighbors sued, citing traffic, light, and noise concerns. The court ruled constructing...
ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) say their shelters are overflowing with adoptable dogs and they need help finding them forever homes. Both organizations are holding an adoption event on Saturday to help avoid the gut-wrenching decision of...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A medical examiner has identified a man found dead near the Big Island boat ramp Saturday as Joshua Kane Grant, 41 of Amherst County, who had been reported missing. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office received the initial call from the Department of Game and Inland...
Roanoke, Va. – From Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page:. Roanoke Fire-EMS received a very special gift from The Roanoker this week! Renee “Butch” Craft, owner, and Samantha Craft, general manager, donated this beautiful painting to our department. The painting was originally commissioned in 1982 by Mr. E. C....
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An SUV was stuck in the Dan River and one person is hurt, according to Rockingham County EMS. Medical personnel came to Dan River after getting reports of a traumatic injury at 8:35 a.m. on Sunday morning. EMS says that the person was attempting to unload a canoe into the […]
