Blacksburg, VA

Young, Sherman Lee

By NRV News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSherman Lee Young was born May 10, 1940 to Zella Lee Young-Wade (who preceded him in death) in Blacksburg, Virginia. He passed away on May 25, 2022. He was affectionately known as “Lee” to his family and friends. Sherman received his education in the Virginia Public School System, he played the...

NRVNews

McCauley, Elizabeth Dalton

Elizabeth Dalton McCauley of Christiansburg, Virginia quietly passed away at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center on June 1, 2022, attended by her children. She was 81 years old. Catherine Elizabeth Dalton, known as Elizabeth to her family and friends, was born in Charleston, South Carolina on May 14, 1941 to Joseph and Catherine Dalton.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Smith, Vicky Brown

Norfa “Vicky” Brown Smith, 85, of Pulaski, Virginia died on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Highland Ridge Rehab Center in Dublin Virginia. She was born January 23, 1937. She is preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Lewis Smith, a son, Larry Allen Smith, along with two granddaughters.
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Public-Private Partnership with Virginia Tech Announced

Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin was joined by Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and Virginia Tech President Tim Sands to announce a public-private partnership uniting industry, government, and academia to drive talent development and increased labor force participation in Virginia. The partnership builds upon Boeing’s $50 million, multi-year commitment that helped jump-start...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Roanoke John Doe identified, LEAP expansion and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. A press conference will be streamed live on Colorado’s Park County Coroner’s Office Facebook page, where officials plan to identify a John Doe they believe is a Roanoke man. This is in connection to human remains that were found by hikers while hiking off-trail near Hay Creek in Lost Creek Wilderness. The conference is taking place at 10 a.m. in Fairplay, Colorado.
ROANOKE, VA
Obituaries
NRVNews

Hughett, Daniel Henry

Daniel Henry Hughett, age 73 of Barren Springs, Virginia passed away peacefully Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born July 15, 1948 in Pulaski County he was the son of the late Albert Carter Hughett & Rachel Hardy Hughett. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Olinger, granddaughter, Terri Foutz, brother, Richard Hughett and sisters, Irene Worrell, Janie Spangler and most recently Phyllis Hanks.
BARREN SPRINGS, VA
NRVNews

Kirk, Donna Pennington

Donna Victoria Pennington Kirk, 67, passed away at her home in Blacksburg on Thursday, June 9, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, the daughter of Ruth Mozella Denny Pennington and the late Robert Lee Pennington, Sr. Donna was a member of the Dublin High School Class of 1972. After high...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WFXR

Roanoke Valley motorcycle group rides for charity

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Motorcyclists around Roanoke met up to take a ride for charity on Saturday. The Roanoke Valley Harley Owners Group went for a 100-mile ride to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network, which includes Carilion Clinic. The ride started at the Roanoke Valley Harley Davidson and ended back at Belmont Park. Fundraising efforts […]
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Padgett, Terri McAlister

Terri McAlister Padgett, age 46 of Christiansburg, VA, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022 to be with her Heavenly Father after a courageous battle with cancer. Terri “Te-Te” was best known for her passionate commitment to her children. The activities and interests of Madison, Mac, and Emma, were the primary focus of her time and attention. Terri took great pride in watching them perform and excel in activities like gymnastics, football, lacrosse, track, and cheerleading from sandlot and rec league through college. Terri loved following the local high school teams and supported the players and coaches. She loved tailgating at Hokie games with friends and family. Terri was a creative cook with a gift for baking cakes for special occasions. Her creative talents were also shown in the incredible Halloween costumes she made for her children.
WSLS

Local group competes on American Ninja Warrior

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Four Lynchburg locals are sharing what they call an experience of a lifetime. The group, who’ve become better known as the Lynchburg Loonies, are trading their gym in Forest, VA for the big stage in San Antonio, TX. They made their debut on American Ninja...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NRVNews

Radford, Jerry Robert

Jerry Robert Radford, 73 of Floyd, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Pratt Radford; daughter-in-law, Misty Cheek Radford; parents, Johnnie & Zorene Radford; and in-laws, Billy Pratt, Dale Pratt, Irving Pratt, Kaye Conner, and Ethel Pratt.
FLOYD, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Rocky Mount, VA

Established in 1786, Rocky Mount is the county seat of Franklin County, Virginia. It has a population of around 5,000 people. It's hard to say no to a tourist location that provides fresh air, excitement, and indoor and outdoor entertainment. Rocky Mount is a beautiful spot to enjoy the small-town...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Natural Bridge, VA

Natural Bridge is a small unincorporated community in Rockbridge County, Virginia. You can find Natural Bridge there, a natural arch and the community's namesake. Its location in the mountains and greenery provides many activities with nature and wildlife native to the community. Interested to know more about this place?. Here...
NATURAL BRIDGE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Court rules for neighbors, against wildlife center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Supreme Court has ruled against the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in a legal battle with its neighbors. The dispute started in 2017, when the center wanted to expand to help additional animals. Neighbors sued, citing traffic, light, and noise concerns. The court ruled constructing...
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke shelters are overflowing with dogs, heart-breaking decisions coming

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) say their shelters are overflowing with adoptable dogs and they need help finding them forever homes. Both organizations are holding an adoption event on Saturday to help avoid the gut-wrenching decision of...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body of missing Amherst Co. resident found in James River

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A medical examiner has identified a man found dead near the Big Island boat ramp Saturday as Joshua Kane Grant, 41 of Amherst County, who had been reported missing. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office received the initial call from the Department of Game and Inland...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoker owner donates painting to fire department

Roanoke, Va. – From Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page:. Roanoke Fire-EMS received a very special gift from The Roanoker this week! Renee “Butch” Craft, owner, and Samantha Craft, general manager, donated this beautiful painting to our department. The painting was originally commissioned in 1982 by Mr. E. C....
ROANOKE, VA

